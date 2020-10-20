Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny flirted with a top-10 finish for most of the PIAA Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, but the sophomore settled into a two-way tie for 11th place.
Konieczny, playing in her first state final, started on the back nine with 8-over 44. She played her back nine in 6-over 42 for an 18-hole total of 14-over 86.
Konieczny said she wasn’t too nervous entering the one-day tournament after her practice round.
“I played with Lydia Swan in the practice round. She’s like the state champion. That calmed my nerves. I played good in the practice round, likely 77, 78,” said Konieczny.
Konieczny shot double bogey on both par-3s on her first nine holes (the back nine), saying the issue happened on the greens.
“I missed two short putts on the par-3s. That hurt my confidence,” said Konieczny.
She also expressed doubts with her course management.
“I made some decisions I shouldn’t have made,” said Konieczny, citing her play on her 17th hole, No. 8. “I hit into the weeds with red stakes. I found my ball. (Instead of taking a drop from the hazard), I hit the ball and it stayed (in the hazard). Then, I had to play from the hazard. I took a six (on a par-3).”
Konieczny did have a promising start when she made the turn with a birdie.
“I knocked in a 10-footer. That definitely had me on a roll, a little bit,” said Konieczny. “Then, if I didn’t get a par, then I had a double bogey.”
She closed with five pars and three sixes (two double bogeys, one triple) over the final eight holes.
“It was a pretty nice course. The greens weren’t too fast. It was nice pretty much all day,” added Konieczny.
The PIAA final is usually a two-round tournament, but was cut to just one day due to the pandemic.
“I would have rather done a two-day (tournament). The second day you have a chance to redeem yourself,” said Konieczny, adding with a laugh, “Or, do worse.”
Konieczny had a solid season with a WPIAL medal and helping the Lady Gators finish second in the WPIAL Class AA team championship.
“I wanted to make it as far as I could,” said Konieczny, who finished one stroke better than Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger, the two-time defending WPIAL champion.
Rockwood’s Vileska Gelpi won the girls Class AA title with 2-over 74. Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb was second at 77. Swan was third with 78, and Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey placed fourth with 79.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno made the medals stand after finishing fifth with 8-over 80. Her twin sister Ella finished tied for ninth with 11-over 83. Teammate Izabela Aigner was tied for 11th at 14-over 86.
North East’s Isaiah Swan won the first playoff hole to win the boys Class AA title. Swan and Scranton Prep’s Matthew Tressler finished tied at 2-under 69.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton finished tied for 42nd place with 16-over 87. Clayton played the front in 5-over 41, but the back in 11-over 46. He had one birdie on the front and a second on the back.
