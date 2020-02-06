Geneva College edge Waynesburg University, 65-63, on Wednesday in Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) action at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
The Golden Tornadoes (6-5, 11-10) had a 33-32 edge at halftime, and outscored the home team, 32-31, in the second half.
Frank Bozicevic led the Yellow Jackets (4-8, 4-17) in scoring with 17 points on seven field goals (three 3-pointers). Teammate Ryan Felberg had 16 points on six field goals, including four 3-pointers.
Waynesburg’s Isaiah Alonzo put in 14 on three field goals and was 8 for 10 at the foul line. Brennan Smith added 12 points on four field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 3 of 4 at the line for the home team.
