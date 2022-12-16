Now in his sixth year as the head coach of the Yough girls basketball team, Mike Gerdich did not hesitate when asked about goals for this season.
Gerdich expects Lady Cougars to fight for section title
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:18 AM
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 1:59 am
Now in his sixth year as the head coach of the Yough girls basketball team, Mike Gerdich did not hesitate when asked about goals for this season.
“We expect to fight for a shot at the section (crown) and expect to fight for a spot in the playoffs,” said the former Saint Vincent standout. “Our young ladies will need to continue to work hard and trust one another to take the next step forward.”
“The keys to having a successful season are playing hard, playing smart, and playing together,” continued Mike Gerdich. “Every year, the team has broadened their understanding of how important defense is and we are really putting an emphasis on our coverages, our rotations, and transition defense this year.
“The most important thing we are stressing is communication.”
Gerdich returns three starters, and he will lean on them for leadership and experience. They are senior guard Mikalah Chewning, senior wing Laney Gerdich and junior wing Autumn Matthew.
Chewning averaged eight points and three rebounds per game last year. Gerdich averaged 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Matthew averaged 11 points and nine rebounds.
The other two positions are not finalized yet, but Gerdich said that senior guard Alexis Wieland and sophomore forward Hailey Bock are zeroing in on them.
“They have been fighting for starting positions and will make solid contributions,” said Gerdich.
Gerdich is proud of how the program has been growing.
“We have 17 young ladies on the team and should have 10 or 11 dressing for varsity with four of them being seniors,” said Mike Gerdich. “I am proud of the direction the program is going in.”
Yough moved into Section 4-AAA this season and Gerdich was quick to admit he is still learning on the fly about the new competition: Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, South Park and Waynesburg Central.
“Admittedly, I don't know enough about our new section yet,” said Gerdich. “I'm sure on any given night we are going to have our hands full and will need to play complete games if we want to have any success in the section.
“If we do what we know we are capable of, then we should be able to be right in the fight for a playoff spot.”
