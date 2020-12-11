The Yough girls basketball program is finally headed in the right direction, and fourth-year coach Mike Gerdich wants to keep it going.
“Our expectations this year are to be much more competitive and put more marks in the win column that we have in previous years,” said the 6-7 former Saint Vincent College standout. “Our major goal is to be much more consistent on both ends of the floor and play more complete games, not just play hard for a quarter and forgetting about the other three.”
Over the last two years, Gerdich and his staff have led Yough to six total wins, one more than the five wins the program registered the five previous seasons combined.
The team returns four players that started games a year ago, led by a pair of seniors, point guard Kaylyn Odelli and forward Kylie Roebuck, junior guard Kayla Gerdich and 6-foot sophomore center Laney Gerdich.
Last year, Laney Gerdich averaged eight points, nine rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, while Odelli averaged five points and two steals per game.
“Our staff has an idea going into the season who will start,” Gerdich said. “However, we always welcome competition, and nothing is set in stone.
“We look for all of the team members to push each other to compete for time and every spot is open right now.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt every team, and Yough is no different.
“Our numbers are smaller this year as we had two or three young ladies decide to not play,” said Gerdich. “The biggest thing is the uncertainty of what will or will not transpire, and we have been stressing the importance of being safe and adhering to the guidelines and protocols our administration has set forth.”
The Lady Cougars will play in Section 3-AAAA along with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, West Mifflin and Ligonier Valley.
“Southmoreland will be the team to beat,” said Gerdich. “However, the other teams in our section are consistently tough and do pretty well year in and year out.”
Gerdich was asked to define success for the Lady Cougars in 2020-21.
“We will be successful if we continue to buy into the team philosophy and both recognize and understand what our roles are,” said Gerdich. “We have to do the small things better that need to be done to win a game, including taking charges, making good passes, not forcing shots, boxing out, diving on the floor after loose balls and making shots.
“If we can consistently wrap all of those things into our performance game in and game out, then this team has a chance to take a huge step forward.”
