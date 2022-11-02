McMURRAY -- Riley Gesinski wasn't quite sure how her shot found its way into the net, but the Lady Vikings didn't much care because it was the golden goal in Mount Pleasant's 1-0 overtime victory in the WPIAL Class AA semfinals against South Park at Peters Twp.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.