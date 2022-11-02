McMURRAY -- Riley Gesinski wasn't quite sure how her shot found its way into the net, but the Lady Vikings didn't much care because it was the golden goal in Mount Pleasant's 1-0 overtime victory in the WPIAL Class AA semfinals against South Park at Peters Twp.
Mount Pleasant (19-1-0) advances to the WPIAL gold medal match for the first time in program history. The second-seeded Lady Vikings will face Avonworth (18-3-0) Saturday in district title match at 11 a.m. at Highmark Stadium.
The Antelopes upended top-seeded North Catholic in the other semifinal. The Trojanettes will play South Park (14-6-0) in the consolation final.
The semifinal victory also secured a PIAA playoff match for the Lady Vikings.
Rylin Bugosh set up the winning goal with a corner kick to the goalie's right. The ball flew to the front of the net and Gesinski somehow managed to find the ball in a sea legs in front of goalie Gianna Cardillo.
Gesinski kicked the loose ball. The ball flew straight up into the air, likely deflected off at least one of the many bodies in front of the goal, and somehow the ball had enough angle on the way down to land behind Cardillo for the lone goal of the game.
"I was just hoping, and if it comes to me, great," said Gesinski. "I'm used to having ball land in front of me on a corner and kicking it in."
"South Park came to play. They gave us all we could handle," said Mount Pleasant coach Rich Garland. "It was a fun game to watch, a fun game to play and a fun game to coach."
The Lady Vikings edged South Park in an earlier non-section match, 3-2.
"Both team were much more organized. We knew their strengths. They knew our strengths. We knew what to prepare for," said Garland.
Mount Pleasant goalkeeper Laurel Rummel was once again solid in the net to post the Lady Vikings' 15th shutout of the season. The Lady Eagles had a few scoring opportunities, but Rummel and the Lady Vikings' back line was up to the challenge.
Rummel went high above the crowd in front of the net to snare a curling corner kick in the first half.
“I don’t think that we really gave up any dangerous chances deep in our end of the field,” said Garland. "(Rummel) has been terrific all year. The back three were terrific."
Both teams sought to gain territorial control in the second half with the squads' turning up the defensive pressure. The teams didn't have many solid scoring chances in the second half.
The Lady Vikings' Morgan Gesinski nearly scored with 4:40 remaining in the half when she powered a shot down the slot at Cardillo. Cardillo deflected the high shot between the goal and the goalpost crossbar to preserve the scoreless tie.
