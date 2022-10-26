MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mount Pleasant freshman Morgan Gesinski needed just 29 seconds to score the first of her seven goals Tuesday night to lead the second-seeded Lady Vikings to a 12-0 victory over visiting West Mifflin in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA girls soccer playoffs.
Mount Pleasant (17-1-0) advances to the quarterfinals where the Lady Vikings will play Freeport (14-2-0) Saturday afternoon at a site to be determined. Freeport defeated Southmoreland, 2-0.
"It's vitally important," Mount Pleasant coach Rich Garland said of scoring the opening goal early. "We have to make no mistakes early, have no blips on the screen. We need to come out fast and be decisive."
"We want to score the first goal, keep that mentality and keep scoring," said Gesinski.
Gesinski scored a natural hat trick in the first 10½ minutes of the opening half with goals at 33:04 and 29:23.
"Morgan was at the right place at the right time. Morgan and Rylin (Bugosh) are working well together," said Garland
The freshman didn't score the Lady Vikings' fourth goal, but set up Sophia Gonofsky for the score with 27:44 left in the first half.
Gesinski's fourth goal of the half was on a rebound from a direct kick by Rylin Bugosh at 21:36. She added her fifth goal after winning a contested ball and burying the shot past West Mifflin's keeper Emily Beck.
The home team's lead grew to 7-0 when Bugosh dribbled past a West Mifflin defender and bore down all alone on a 25-yard run at Beck, scoring with 4:07 left in the half.
Gesinski converted a cross from Bugosh at 28:11 of the second half. Bugosh pounced on a rebound to make the score 9-0 with 24:57 remaining in the match.
Bugosh scored her third goal of the match with 6:53 left when she buried a cross from Adi Belanger.
Gesinski's seventh goal surprised Beck with the freshman hooking a right-footed shot from the goal line high into the net to the goalie's right.
"I've never had a seven-goal game," said Gesinski. "We were moving the ball through midfield and moving the ball on the wing, and we were able to get a good slot pass.
"No matter who we play, we're always looking to find the back of the net."
Melissa Garn closed the scoring with a minute left.
Garland was pleased the Lady Vikings posted a statement win to open the playoffs.
"With us being new to the WPIAL playoffs, we want to make sure we're not a fluke," said Garland. "I've been on the other end of those (lopsided losses). (His team) was totally focused on the game at hand."
Mount Pleasant's freshman keeper Laurel Rummel had a quiet night with only a couple saves. Most of the action was played on the West Mifflin side of the field.
Beck's effort in the net kept the score from really getting out of hand, making at least as many solid saves as shots that found the back of the net.
