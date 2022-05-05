Uniontown had come close several times in the last seven years but a WPIAL baseball playoff berth had eluded them since 2014.
The Red Raiders finally ended that long drought on Tuesday with a 5-4 win over Ringgold.
“A long time coming,” Uniontown coach Ken Musko said. “The kids feel they deserved it. That was the goal for the year.
“We obviously went out with high expectations but we didn’t know where we’d be at, still being young. But we have a couple key seniors coming through and gotten some good pitching from a couple juniors and the rest have played well, too. So here we are.”
Uniontown is one of 13 local baseball teams that have wrapped up spots in the postseason, joining Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Waynesburg Central, Southmoreland, Mount Pleasant, Yough, Carmichaels, California, Bentworth, Beth-Center, West Greene and Jefferson-Morgan.
There are also 13 local softball teams that have clinched playoff sports: Connellsville, Belle Vernon, Yough, Elizabeth Forward, Waynesburg Central, Southmoreland, Mount Pleasant, Frazier, Carmichaels, Charleroi, West Greene, Mapletown and Jefferson-Morgan.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason.
“I’m proud of the kids and proud of the coaching staff we put together,” Musko said. “We got a couple additions that used to be at Laurel with Jimmy Burns and Joe LaPresta. We’ve been putting extra work in. We can do more things with extra guys on staff.”
One of the keys to the Red Raiders’ success this season has been its ability to win close games. Uniontown is 5-1 is games decided by two runs or less.
“We just always seemed to fall on the other end of those ones in the past but this year the kids have done really well in the tight games,” Musko said.
Laurel Highlands coach Brad Yohman, whose team has gone 8-2 after dropping its first two games, is glad to check off box No. 1 this season.
“The first step is certainly to clinch a playoff spot,” Yohman said. “You want to play postseason baseball. Starting out 0-2 coming out of the gate in section play, for us to find ourselves with only three losses through 10 section games is a testament to the kids. They’ve really responded and come together the last couple of weeks.”
The Red Raiders (6-4, 7-4) are in third place in Section 3-AAAA, one game in back of the second-place Mustangs (7-4, 10-4). The two are scheduled to meet on Monday and Tuesday next week.
“Obviously it’ll be a backyard and there will be a lot of hype over it,” Musko said. “But in reality there’s no pressure on us. You made the postseason so go in there stress-free, play baseball and see what happens.
“I’m not saying we don’t want to win. But we just want good baseball games and to play solid. For now we’re just preparing for a new season and try to clean anything up we’re struggling in.”
Although a section title it out of their grasp, Yohman doesn’t want his team to let up down the stretch.
“There’s still some work to do,” Yohman said. “You want to have as good a resume as you can when it comes time for the WPIAL to lay out the seedings so every game still matters. You want to finish strong and have some momentum heading into the playoffs.
“The two with Uniontown are especially big. Those games carry a lot of meaning regardless.”
Elizabeth Forward (4-6, 6-6) currently holds fourth place in the section but hasn’t clinched as Ringgold (3-7, 5-9) and Belle Vernon (2-7, 4-9) are still mathematically alive along with Greensburg Salem (4-7, 5-7).
Connellsville (4-6, 7-9) is locked into fourth place in Section 4-AAAAA and Mount Pleasant (6-4, 9-4) finished in a third-place tie with Deer Lakes in Section 3-AAA.
Yough (6-2, 7-5) had secured at least a share of the Section 4-AAA title. Southmoreland (5-4, 6-5) and Waynesburg (5-4, 5-8) are tied for second. Charleroi (4-5, 6-6) is tied for fourth with McGuffey and would need either a win over Yough on Monday or a loss by the Highlanders to Waynesburg today to join the postseason.
Carmichaels (8-1, 10-1) has sewn up the Section 1-AA crown with California (7-3, 7-5) second and Bentworth (5-4, 6-5) third. Beth-Center (4-5, 4-7) was fourth going into Wednesday’s games but had a chance to tie for third with a win over the Mikes and a Bearcats loss to Washington at Wild Things Park.
West Greene (9-1, 11-4) finished first in Section 2-A, its first outright section championship in school history. Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 6-5) is fourth.
On the softball side, Connellsville (3-5, 5-7) beat out Albert Gallatin for fourth place in Section 2-AAAAA for the second year in a row.
While the Lady Falcons won’t be among the top seeds, just getting into the playoffs is always the goal, according to coach John Burd.
“That’s pretty much what I told the girls, get in and then anything can happen,” Burd said. “It’s a new season.”
Connellsville proved that a year ago when it upset Section 3 champion Shaler in the first round of the playoffs, 6-5, before falling to Chartiers Valley, 5-1.
Burd likes the make-up of his team.
“We have a fairly good mix,” he said. “Three seniors that start and one is a DP. We have two juniors and four sophomores who get a lot of playing time.”
One of those sophomores is pitcher Iris Burd, the coach’s daughter, who is showing improvement in her second season.
“She’s gotten a lot better,” coach Burd said. “She’s worked hard, gets good movement on the ball and hits spots pretty well.”
Even with a playoff spot wrapped up, Burd doesn’t intend to play out the rest of the regular season any differently as the playoffs loom.
“We try to do pretty much the same thing,” Burd said. “We’re working on basically the fundamentals, the mistakes we’ve made the last couple weeks, trying to fix those. We’re supposed to go to Kiski on Friday, we have Mount Pleasant Monday then we have Norwin and Yough next week also.”
All four opponents are perennial softball powers.
“Whether it’s the beginning of the year, the end of the year, I try to get the best competition we can, just believing the better teams we play the better we should get,” Burd said.
Yough (8-1, 10-1) is in a battle with first-place Elizabeth Forward (9-1, 12-2) for the Section 2-AAAA title. Belle Vernon (8-3, 10-5) is locked into third place.
Waynesburg (7-3, 9-4) has secured at least a share of second place in Section 3-AAA behind first-place South Allegheny. Southmoreland (6-3, 8-3) can tie the Lady Raiders with a win over fifth-place McGuffey in its section finale. Mount Pleasant (5-4, 7-7) is fourth. The defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Lady Vikings, who have won four straight, would tie for third with a win over SA and a loss by the Lady Scotties.
Frazier (9-0, 11-0) is one of only three undefeated softball teams in the entire WPIAL but still needs one more win or a loss by either Carmichaels (6-2, 8-3) or Charleroi (6-2, 6-5) to clinch the Section 3-AA title.
While the Lady Mikes and Lady Cougars are likely battling for second place, Bentworth (4-5, 4-6) and California (4-7, 5-8) are still alive and vying for fourth place.
Similar to the Lady Commodores, West Greene (8-0, 9-3) is a juggernaut that still hasn’t secured a section crown yet. The Lady Pioneers need one more win or a loss by Greensburg Central Catholic to wrap up at least a share of first place. Those two are slated to play today. West Greene won the first meeting, 13-3.
Mapletown (5-4, 8-5) is third with Jefferson-Morgan (4-4, 4-4) fourth but the Lady Rockets could clinch at least a tie for third with a win over the Lady Maples today. J-M faces West Greene in its section finale.
