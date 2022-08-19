BULLSKIN TWP. — Every Section 2-AAA match is a key match with only 10 played in the season, especially the five that are played on the home course.
Although the section schedule is still in the first week, Laurel Highlands gained the early advantage Thursday afternoon with a 206-211 road victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club against Connellsville.
The match was the first of the season for the Mustangs, while the Falcons go to 0-1 in the section and 2-1 overall.
Laurel Highlands had the advantage on the back end of the lineup with the fourth and fifth golfers outscoring their Connellsville opponents, 79-85, for the ultimate difference in the match.
The Mustangs’ Austin Koposko, playing at No. 5, was the medalist at 3-over 38. He held a four-stroke advantage over the Falcons’ Evan Means.
Connellsville held the lead after the opening pairing, 80-85, with Ethan Rice and Ethan Porrecca both shooting 5-over 40. The Mustangs’ Nate Schwertfeger finished with 39 and Hunter Bosley scored 46.
Schwertfeger had just one birdie to go with five bogeys.
“I birdied No. 8. I had a chance at par on mostly all of the bogeys,” said Schwertfeger. “I could’ve made birdie on No. 7, but it was in the sand.”
Schwertfeger has a basic approach to a match.
“I just try to go out there and play my best, and just have fun,” said Schwertfeger, adding, “And, win the section, hopefully.
“We definitely need to win this on because I think we can win at our place (Uniontown C.C.).”
Rice’s score included a drive out of bounds off the sixth tee.
“I lost it left into the woods. I lost a stroke. I didn’t get up and down for par,” said Rice, whose lone birdie was on No. 3.
Rice, too, kept his outlook to playing the match simple, but wanted to avoid a match play approach.
“Today, I just wanted to beat my man,” said Rice. “It really gets in your mind working if you focus on him a little too much.
“We have to win all our matches here. It’s very important.”
Rice was close to advancing to the WPIAL Class AAA finals last year, a step he hopes to make in his senior season.
“I want to be All-County again and to keep going. I want to make the finals this year,” said Rice.
Laurel Highlands’ No. 4 man Jaden Ringer (41) bettered his Falcon counterpart Rylan Keslar (43) by two strokes. The Mustangs’ No. 3, Colin Crawford, held a 42-46 advantage against Connellsville’s Cooper Gray.
Neither No. 6 man factored into the final score with the Mustangs’ Koldren Furajter shooting 47 and the Falcons’ Eli Armstrong carding 49.
