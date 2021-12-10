Fans of high school winter sports have many options to fill their weekend, and, in most cases, won’t have far to travel to do so.
The pandemic closed down the winter sports schedule last year before it was able to get underway with play shut down just hours after the opening night of action.
Not so this year with basketball and wrestling tournaments all within driving distance, plus a swim meet or two.
Headlining the county tournaments are the FCCA/C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament at Laurel Highlands and Penn State Fayette, and Falcon Fest, hosted by Brownsville.
The Laurel Highlands girls, the host team, entertain Franklin Regional tonight at 7 p.m. Charleroi plays Clairton at Penn State Fayette at 6:30 p.m., with Hempfield-Connellsville to follow at 8.
The tournament moves to Penn State Fayette entirely on Saturday with Laurel Highlands playing Charleroi at 11 a.m. Connellsville plays Clairton at 12:45 p.m. and Hempfield-Franklin Regional close the tournament at 2:15 p.m.
Falcon Fest has two full days of basketball at Brownsville High School.
The Brownsville boys close Friday’s opening day at 9 p.m. against West Greene. Beth-Center plays Chartiers-Houston at 5 p.m. The Lady Falcons host Geibel Catholic at 7 p.m. Chartiers-Houston faces Bentworth at 3 p.m.
Teams flip opponents Saturday with the Falcons playing Chartiers-Houston at 6 p.m. and the West Greene boys facing Beth-Center at 2 p.m.
The Uniontown girls play a doubleheader with the Lady Raiders playing host to Brownsville at noon and returning to the court at 4 p.m. against Chartiers-Houston. The Lady Gators and Lady Bearcats play at 10 a.m.
The Southmoreland girls host a tournament featuring four area teams. West Greene plays Yough at 6 p.m. Friday, with the host Lady Scots against Albert Gallatin to follow at 8.
The Lady Colonials play Yough at noon Saturday, with West Greene-Southmoreland, on the heels of successful playoff runs last year, closing the tournament at 2 p.m.
A full day of basketball is on tap over the weekend with Belle Vernon hosting the MVI Tip-Off Tournament.
Clairton-Ringgold begin play at 3 p.m., with Monessen-South Allegheny (4:30 p.m.), Charleroi-Serra Catholic (6 p.m.), McKeesport-Belle Vernon (7:30 p.m.), and Elizabeth Forward-Thomas Jefferson (9 p.m.) to follow.
The Leopards and Jaguars renew their rivalry, on the basketball court this time, in Saturday’s finale at 8 p.m. The remainder of the schedule is as follows: Charleroi-Clairton (noon), Serra Catholic-Ringgold (2 p.m.), Elizabeth Forward-South Allegheny (4 p.m.), and McKeesport-Monessen (6 p.m.).
The Albert Gallatin and Laurel Highlands boys play in the AHN/Highmark Tip-Off Tournament. Albert Gallatin travels to Peters Township Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the Mustangs are at Baldwin at the same time.
The schedule Saturday flips locations with the Colonials playing at Baldwin and Laurel Highlands traveling to Peters Township. Both games start at 1:30 p.m.
Greene County is the site of a couple basketball tournaments.
The Mapletown boys host county rival Carmichaels Friday at 7:30 p.m. Geibel Catholic and Jefferson-Morgan open play at 5:30 p.m. The teams flip opponents on Saturday with the Mikes playing the Gators at 5:30 p.m. and the Rockets-Maples following at 7:30.
The Jefferson-Morgan girls tournament will feature three games on both days.
Waynesburg Central and Beth-Center open play at 4 p.m. Frazier-Lincoln Park follows at 5:30, and the Lady Rockets close the full day against rival Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. The tournament starts early Saturday with Beth-Center playing Carmichaels at 10:30 a.m. Waynesburg faces Lincoln Park at noon and the Lady Commodores play the host team at 2 p.m.
The Monessen girls host the inaugural Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament. Jeannette plays Derry in the first game at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Greyhounds play California at 7 p.m. Jeannette and California open Saturday’s games at 1:30 p.m. Derry faces the Lady Greyhounds at 3.
The remaining schedule of Friday’s boys tournament games are: Mount Pleasant at Highlands, Highlands Tip-Off Tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks, Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry vs. Frazier, McGuffey Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.; and Yough at Marion Center, Indiana Tip-Off Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Scheduled games for Saturday are Our Lady of the Sacred Heart-Connellsville in the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament at 2 p.m. and Waynesburg Central-Brashear in Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament at 1 p.m.
The girls tournament schedule on Friday includes: Mapletown vs. Burgettstown, Avella Tip-Off Tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Montour, Montour Tip-Off Tournament, 6:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Fort Cherry, Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon vs. McKeesport, Lady Tigers Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.; and Greensburg C.C. vs. Mount Pleasant, Greensburg Salem Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.
Girls tournament games on Saturday’s schedule are Mapletown-Burgettstown in the Avella Tip-Off Tournament at 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Forward-Cornell at the Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament with an 11:30 a.m. start, and Ringgold-Blackhawk in the Montour Tip-Off Tournament at 2 p.m.
High school wrestling fans have several season-opening tournament options.
Connellsville heads to Gateway for the Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational. Albert Gallatin, West Greene, Elizabeth Forward, Beth-Center and Bentworth are participating in the Chartiers-Houston Invitational. Waynesburg Central is at the Ironman Tournament and Belle Vernon wrestles in the North Coast Classic.
Frazier (John Marshall Invitational), Yough and Mount Pleasant (Hampton Dawg Duals), and Southmoreland (Babbit Duals) are in one-day tournaments on Saturday.
Swimmers dive into the season with Laurel Highlands hosting Belle Vernon and East Allegheny traveling to Elizabeth Forward. Both meets begin at 6 p.m.
Bowling fans can catch Yough’s opening match Friday when the Cougars entertain Latrobe at Herminie VFW Lanes at 3 p.m.
The Penn State Fayette men’s and women’s basketball teams are on the road Friday at Penn State York, and remain east Saturday with a doubleheader at Penn State Mont Alto. The California (Pa.) women return to the court Saturday on the road at Bowie State in Maryland.
For those who prefer to stay at home and watch televised sports, the Pittsburgh Penguins play at Washington Friday at 7 p.m. and host Anaheim Saturday at 7 p.m.
