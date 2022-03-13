Sankovich is a magic name in Fayette County baseball circles.
The family patriarch, Tom, former longtime baseball coach at Connellsville, is in the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame, eldest son Tom starred on the diamond at California University of Pa. and youngest son Brian has just been elected to the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.
The National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame was founded in 2014 and is located in Evansville, Indiana.
“I was down in Florida watching my nephew play, Travis, who plays for Marshall,” Brian Sankovich stated. “This number came up and it was Tim Turpin and he said that I was nominated and selected for the 2022 Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, and I thought I’ve never heard of this, but he started talking and explained, and it was very nice and I was humbled and grateful.
“It’s cool being the first player from Fayette County to receive this honor.”
Sankovich was very surprised by the Hall of Fame recognition.
“I was told that I got nominated by the Pen-Mar WV League who used to play All-Star games against the Fayette County League once a year,” Sankovich said. “One of their coaches put my name out there and that’s how they got it rolling.
“The great thing about those All-Star games, I had a record 15 home runs in 15 straight games in the All-Star games which is kind of neat. One time against the Pen-Mar League I hit three home runs in one game. I hit one to left, one to center and one to right.”
Sankovich starred on Connellsville teams from 1985 to 1987. The Falcons posted records of 16-5 with a section title and a loss in the WPIAL quarterfinals in 1985. They were 22-4 with a section title and defeated Moon to win the WPIAL championship in 1986. The Falcons went 21-5 in 1987, winning a section title and made it to the WPIAL semifinals before losing to Bethel Park.
Sankovich, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound first baseman, put up some big numbers for his dad at Connellsville High School. He batted .314 as a sophomore and .402 as a junior. In his senior campaign Sankovich hit .521. He had a career total of 13 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Falcons.
Sankovich was a Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 selection as a senior and had an outstanding career playing for the Connellsville American Legion team. He was All-Section 2 as a junior and a senior.
“American Legion baseball was great,” Sankovich said. “The Connellsville Legion team was basically the high school team. We had played together forever it seems. In 1984 we won the Teener League State Championship.”
Sankovich participated in the American Legion East-West All-Star game in 1987 and homered off Mike Mussina, who later went on to a great professional baseball career in the major leagues. Sankovich played one year at Arizona Western Junior College and one year at Allegany Community College in Maryland.
Sankovich also played in the Mon Valley Collegiate League for Belle Vernon and has played for many years in the Fayette County League.
“My older brother Tommy is the one that got me started in the Fayette County League,” Sankovich stated. “Back in the old days at Dearth he told the coach about me. Tommy was playing for California University of Pennsylvania and he said how about my brother, he’s back from Arizona and he would be interested in playing, and that’s how it started. It was so much fun and I miss those days.”
The rest was history.
“I started in the Fayette County League when I was 19,” Sankovich recalled. “I started at Dearth and played for Eddie Logan. We ended up bringing a lot of kids from Connellsville to that team, and Leckrone was the dominant force in the County League and they had won seven straight titles. When we came to Dearth we knocked them off and won two straight titles. That was in 1989 and I had a great time.”
Fayette County has a very rich baseball history and the Fayette County League was a big part of it.
“The competition in the County League was so good back then,” Sankovich said. “None of the other leagues would play us, the County League was loaded with great talent.”
Sankovich had a great career in the County League. He won seven batting titles, was second five times and third three times. He was the County League home run champ nine times and was runner-up four times. He led the league in RBIs nine times and was second three times. He won the triple crown in the Fayette County League five times (1996, 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2005). He smacked 216 home runs in Fayette County League action.
“I played for Dearth for about five years,” Sankovich remembered. “Guys were getting older and most of the team was from Connellsville and it made sense for us to transfer over to Bud Murphy’s and I played there for probably 18 years and then ended up playing for New York Pizza.
“I stopped playing in the County League seven years ago when I was 45. The really cool thing is my first at bat in the County League I hit a home run and my official last at bat when I was 45 I hit a home run.”
The National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame will be holding its first annual Mid-Atlantic Region Induction Banquet on Saturday, March 26, at Frostburg State University’s Lane Center.
“I think this Hall of Fame means a lot to my father,” Sankovich said. “I’m happy he’s around to get to see this. I think he’s very proud.”
Sankovich, 52, pointed out that the Sankovich family has another wave of players ready to make their mark on the baseball diamond.
“My brother Tommy has a boy playing Division-1 baseball and he’s probably going to have another one that’s going to be a Division-1 player,” Sankovich reported. “My son is young now and he’s starting to get into the game. We love playing and if we’re not playing we are watching baseball.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.