The Mount Pleasant girls basketball team has a good mix of older and younger players this season.
Coach Scott Giacobbi thinks that could be a winning combination for the Lady Vikings in 2022-23.
“I would say I like the experience level with some of older players and the dynamic of what some of the younger players bring to the team,” said Giacobbi. “We have good value in both sides of the age issue.”
Mount Pleasant went 8-14 overall and 3-9 in section play, finishing in sixth place last year.
The Lady Vikings are dealing with the losses of last season’s top players, including Alli Bailey, now playing at Waynesburg University. She averaged five points, four rebounds, two assists per game.
Also graduated is Hannah Gesinski, who plays soccer at Pitt-Greensburg. She averaged 6.4 points, four rebounds, two assists and 3.1 steals per game.
“Those are big roles to fill,” Giacobbi said.
Mount Pleasant’s key returners are senior forward Tiffany Zelmore (5-10), junior guard Riley Gesinski (5-6), who scored a little more than four points and averaged 2.1 assists per game, senior forward Marissa Garn (5-10), who averaged four rebounds per game in 2021-22, and senior forward Carly Smith (5-5), who averaged 2.3 points a game.
Giacobbi said “promising newcomers” include sophomore guard/forward Nina Province (5-7), sophomore guard Kayla Rumbaugh (5-5), and freshmen forward Grace Arrigo (5-11), and guards Morgan Gesinski (5-7) and Carmella Spallone (5-7).
“Tiffany is a good leader, steady and a great presence on the court,” said Giacobbi. “Marissa has great athleticism. Carly shoots and rebounds well and plays good defense. She’s just a solid senior presence on the floor as well for us and is a real crafty, quick athletic guard.
“Nina and Kayla know the expectations. They have a rhythm and feel for things. They are going to give us good contributions in whatever role develops for them. The freshmen bring a lot of energy and good skill to the games. We really have a nice balance and mix with our roster.
Giacobbi, in his 18th season, said the team goals are to qualify and advance to the WPIAL playoffs, as well as be in contention for the section championship.
“We hope to peak in February,” explained Giacobbi. “We want to run the floor and play tough, consistent defense. We want to be especially tough at home.”
Mount Pleasant now plays in section 3-AAA and is full of teams the Lady Vikings haven’t had much relationship with in the recent past. Their opponents will be Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Ligonier Valley and Shady Side Academy.
“There are some perennially strong teams,” Giacobbi said. “Apollo-Ridge is always tough. Derry at various times has been a section opponent for us. Burrell is usually a solid team. I don’t know much about Deer Lakes. It’s a new (opponent) for us. We are familiar with Ligonier Valley and not sure what to expect from Shady Side Academy."
Giacobbi is happy with the Lady Vikings’ non-section schedule, highlighted with games against rivals Southmoreland and Yough.
“We tried to get a mix,” added Giacobbi. “We want to test ourselves.”
Giacobbi is assisted by Chris Brunson.
