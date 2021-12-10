Optimism is surrounding the Elizabeth Forward girls basketball program, and ninth-year head coach Krystal Gibbs is excited for the upcoming season.
“Having only lost Anna Resnick off last year’s team, and with our season ending with how well we played against Beaver, I wanted this season to start then,” Gibbs said of the WPIAL quarterfinal loss to the Class AAAA champion. “This offseason, we played in the McKeesport summer league and had open gyms.
"With everyone else returning, I am optimistic.”
The quartet of starters returning for the Warriors are senior forward Bailey Brinson, senior guards Haven Briggs and Brooke Markland and junior wing Joselyn Dawson.
“They have the experience and know we have to play together,” Gibbs said. “They know what to expect and what we have to do.”
The fifth starter is 5-11 sophomore wing Alyssa Terza.
“She gave us good minutes last year,” praised Gibbs. “She is tall, feisty and can shoot.”
There is also a young nucleus of underclassmen.
“We have a good freshman class coming in and they are very skilled,” Gibbs said. “There are six or seven of them and they will all contribute.”
Elizabeth Forward is in Section 3-AAAA with Belle Vernon, Southmoreland, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant, West Mifflin and Yough.
“Our goals always stay the same and one of them is to always be competitive in the section,” Gibbs said. “We know Southmoreland and Belle Vernon are talented, as are some other teams.
“Everyone wants to win the section and be competitive for a WPIAL championship.”
A huge key for Gibbs is having her whole staff back together. Longtime assistant Mike Vuono took the season off last year, but he is back with Gibbs and assistant Mike Moser.
“(Vuono) is a mentor for the kids because of his experience,” said Gibbs. “It is great to have him back with (Moser) as we work well together.
“The kids love both of them and it is nice to have three of us together again.”
Elizabeth Forward opens the season in the Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament.
