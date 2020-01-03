BROWNSVILLE -- Beth-Center put together two bursts against host Brownsville during their Section 2-AAA girls basketball clash on Thursday night.
The second one proved to be devastating as the Lady Bulldogs scored the game's final 16 points to pull away for a key 52-35 victory.
B-C's Olivia Greco scored all 13 of her points in the second half and Anna Sloan also tallied 13 as the duo tied for game-high honors.
Beth-Center (2-1, 6-2) moves into fourth place while Brownsville (2-2, 5-2) falls to fifth in the eight-team section.
"I thought our girls did a great job tonight," Beth-Center coach Steve Beyer said. "We thought we could wear them down a little bit with our rotation and we got a lot of fast breaks toward the end of the game."
The bigger Lady Bulldogs controlled play inside most of the first half as the Lady Falcons concentrated on limiting Greco. B-C led 12-9 after first period and 22-19 at halftime.
"We've seen her light up the scoreboard so we thought if we could take her scoring away that it would put us in position to potentially win the game," Brownsville coach Patty Columbia said of Greco. "But Sloan had a really good first half. You've got to give Beth-Center credit, they did a good job of taking advantage of that. So we made an adjustment at halftime to try to take her out of the game."
The Lady Falcons turned the ball over several times early in the second half, though, and B-C took advantage. Greco hit Sloan with a long pass for a lay-up, Greco and Maddy Hunyady both made two free throws and Greco came up with a steal and lay-up for an eight-point spurt that put the visitors up 30-19 and forced Columbia into a timeout.
"She got really hot and she hurt us," Columbia said of Greco. "But what really caused it was our turnovers and some frustration."
Aniya Tarpley hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Falcons out of the timeout and Brownsville out-scored Beth-Center 12-4 the rest of the quarter, including four straight free throws by Emma Seto in the final 49 seconds, to pull within 34-31.
"They calmed down and I thought the defense we switched to was more effective," Columbia said.
"They're extremely athletic," Beyer said of Brownsville. "We had to eliminate the turnovers especially up top around the key because they're so fast and they are active."
The Lady Falcons cut the lead to 34-33 when Chloe Wright scored with an offensive rebound to start the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Trump's basket for B-C was countered by a Tarpley lay-up to make it 36-35.
The Lady Bulldogs clamped down on defense from there and gradually extended the lead.
"We base our practices on our defense," Sloan said. "That was the key to the game in the end, our defense. It was a huge."
The advantage got up to 44-35 when Trump made a pair of free throws with 2:47 left followed by two by Greco 37 seconds later. Greco then converted a three-point play off a fast break to make it 47-35 with 1:45 remaining to salt the game away.
"They took Olivia out a little (in the first half)," Beyer said. "But Olivia is a competitor. She's a great floor general and there's nobody better in our section in the open court. We told our forwards to just run as soon as we get the ball and Olivia will find you, and that was how we were able to get that lead back."
"It got away from us," Columbia said. "The girls have to learn, we played a physical team and you have to overcome it, you can't dwell on it. They did a good job of taking away our fast break and getting back on defense, and we made a couple bad decisions."
Seto led Brownsville with 12 points and Tarpley followed with 10. No other Lady Falcon had more than four points.
"We did not play well offensively," Columbia said. "We missed a lot of shots and we turned the ball over more that we wanted to."
Trump followed Greco and Sloan with nine points. Hunyady and Noelle Hunter added seven points apiece.
"I'm really glad my teammates had my back and lifted me up," Greco said in reference to her scoreless first half. "It was a whole team effort. It's a great win for us especially on the road.
"It's always fun to play at home but it's hard to play on the road and we got a really nice win tonight."
Beyer and Columbia both foresee similar battles the rest of the way in section play.
"Our section, from top to bottom, they're all equal teams," Beyer said.
"It's going to be a dogfight every game so we have to bounce back, regroup and keep playing hard," Columbia said. "I think we'll be able to do that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.