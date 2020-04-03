Emile Etheridge has taken note of what’s going on around Fayette County, the rest of the state and country thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many have lost their jobs, schools are temporarily closed and most people are penned up in their house.
The Uniontown graduate and author is hoping to ease some of the anxiety from being shut in until April 30 or beyond.
“My wife and I are both retired now and we have some health issues of our own,” Etheridge said. “We were just talking one day and came up with an idea. As a local author and having four books that I’ve published, we thought it would be a marvelous idea to make my works available to the public for free.
“All my books are for sale on my website (canemile.com), whether it be the physical book or the eBook. But folks are shut in, we’re all having the same experience with this coronavirus and many people have a lot of time on their hands right now. So we wanted to make the books available at no charge to anyone who is looking for something to do, whether there’s an adult or a younger person looking for something to read.”
Etheridge’s four books are titled “Can Emile?,” “I Was Mad at God,” “The Spotlight and the Magnifying Glass” and “Good Coach Bad Coach.”
Etheridge is willing to send any or all of his books to whoever wants to read them.
“It won’t cost them anything,” Etheridge said. “All they need to do is send me an email (canemile@atlanticbb.net), tell me what book they want, or if they want all of them. I will send them the eBook, I’ll attach the PDF to an email and send it back to them and they’ll have an opportunity to read the book. There will be no charge, Maybe when they’re done if they want they can drop me a little note letting me know what they thought. I’d love to hear from the public.”
Etheridge stressed that he’s happy to do his part in this unique world we currently live in.
“It’s giving back to the community,” he said. “I’ve been blessed. I’m a Fayette Countian with all my heart and just want to help out somehow. I think this is one way to do that. I think it’s something people will enjoy reading and it’s free of charge, no strings attached.
“Folks can read it on their phone, their tablet, or share it. They can send it to their friends. This would be something personal from me for them.”
Etheridge is a role model whose own personal story is heart-warming and inspiring. He was placed in special education classes while in high school but went on to graduate from college and became a teacher in the Uniontown Area School District for 22 years.
Sports fans may remember Etheridge as an outstanding basketball player for the Red Raiders who went on to be an assistant coach at Uniontown under head coach Dave Shuck for 10 years.
