The news spread quickly on Thursday morning and it was horrible for everyone holding out hope that there would be a spring varsity sports season of some kind despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2019-20 school year is now officially over, canceled by decree of Gov. Wolf.
Though it was a move that almost had to be made, it's still a crushing blow for local athletes, most notably the seniors.
There will be opportunities lost for individuals and teams anticipating great things this spring.
Brownsville senior Gionna Quarzo, perhaps the area's most dominant spring athlete the past three years, won't be able to extend her string of WPIAL and PIAA gold-medal performances to three in the 3,200 this year. She holds the record in both events.
Frazier's softball team, which already had WPIAL and PIAA titles under its belt over the past three years, won't have a chance, with a loaded team back from the 2019 state champions, to win, perhaps, both crowns.
Laurel Highlands' baseball team, led by ace senior pitcher Andino Vecchiolla, will be denied its quest for a second straight trip to the WPIAL final.
West Greene's softball team, led by all-state pitcher Jade Renner, won't be able to show if it could duplicate the girls basketball team's feat of still winning a district title despite heavy losses to graduation.
There are many other teams and athletes whose season has been taken away from them due to the coronavirus.
It's a sad day for high school athletes across the state.
There will be no glorious sprints across the finish line or amazing leaps in track & field, no thrilling walk-off hits or diving catches in baseball, no whirling pitches from the circle or high-fiving teammates in softball.
All fields will remain eerily quiet at least until the fall, if not longer.
The Herald-Standard would like to acknowledge those who are affected by this decision.
So, in the coming weeks we will periodically feature a local school and its teams and athletes for the spring season. We will discuss with athletes, coaches and athletic directors the impact the cancellation of what's left of the school year has had on them, the prospects they had, and ponder what might have been.
This is a scenario that hasn't happened before in our lifetime. It's no one's fault, but it's still a shame for all those who were robbed of what should be their finest moments in high school sports.
We will try to do our part to honor those athletes and teams.
For the time being, the best we can all do is be smart and stay safe.
