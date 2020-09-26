South Allegheny scored 19 points in the second quarter for a 33-7 halftime lead on its way to a 41-9 Interstate Conference victory Friday night at Yough.

Antonio Epps scored on runs of 1, 2 and 43 yards for the Gladiators (1-2, 1-2), and caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Eric Wehrer. 

Terek Crosby scored Yough's lone touchdown on a 71-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

The Cougars (0-2, 1-2) also scored a safety.

Interstate Conference

South Allegheny 14-19-8-0 -- 41

Yough                     0-7-2-0 -- 9

First Quarter

SA: Eric Wehrer 7 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

SA: Antonio Epps 1 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

Second Quarter

SA: Antonio Epps 2 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

SA: Antonio Epps 43 run (kick failed)

Y: Terek Crosby 71 kickoff return (Hannah Biros kick)

SA: Antonio Epps 42 pass from Eric Wehrer (pass failed)

Third Quarter

Y: Safety

SA: Kavan Markwood 1 run (Antonio Epps pass from Jett Jones)

Records: South Allegheny (1-2, 1-2), Yough (0-2, 1-2).

