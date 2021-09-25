South Allegheny scored 28 points in each half Friday night for a 56-8 Interstate Conference victory over visiting Yough.
Kavan Markwood accounted for four of the touchdowns for the Gladiators (1-1, 1-4). Akell Carrington scored a pair of touchdowns. Michael Michalski and Ethan Kirkwood added a touchdown apiece.
Kaden Bizzozero scored for Yough (0-2, 0-5) on an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Gavin Roebuck hit Tristan Waldier for the two-point conversion.
Interstate Conference
Yough 0-8-0-0 -- 8
South Allegheny 21-7-21-7 -- 56
First Quarter
SA: Ethan Kirkwood 30 interception return (Gavin Cleary kick)
SA: Kavan Markwood 9 run (Gavin Cleary kick)
SA: Akell Carrington 3 run (Gavin Cleary kick)
Second Quarter
SA: Kavan Markwood 18 pass from Eric Wehrer (Gavin Cleary kick)
Y: Kaden Bizzozero 86 kickoff return (Tristan Waldier pass from Gavin Roebuck)
Third Quarter
SA: Akell Carrington 40 run (Gavin Cleary kick)
SA: Kavan Markwood 32 blocked punt return (Gavin Cleary kick)
SA: Kavan Markwood 7 run (Gavin Cleary kick)
Fourth Quarter
SA: Michael Michalski 3 run (Gavin Cleary kick)
Records: Yough (0-2, 0-5), South Allegheny (1-1, 1-4).
