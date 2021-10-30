South Allegheny played its way into an Interstate Conference playoff berth with a 21-7 victory Friday night over visiting Mount Pleasant.
The Gladiators (4-6) finish fourth with a conference record of 4-3. The Vikings (5-4) are third with a conference record of 3-2.
South Allegheny led 14-0 at halftime on 5-yard scoring runs by Akell Carrington and Kavan Markwood.
Markwood made it 21-0 early in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run.
Tyler Reese scored on a 20-yard run for Mount Pleasant with 6:39 left in the game.
Interstate Conference
Mount Pleasant 0-0-0-7 -- 7
South Allegheny 7-7-0-7 -- 21
First Quarter
SA: Akell Carrington 5 run (Gavin Cleary kick), 7:23
Second Quarter
SA: Kavan Markwood 5 run (Gavin Cleary kick), 11:35
Fourth Quarter
SA: Kavan Markwood 12 run (Gavin Cleary kick), 9:10
MP: Tyler Reese 20 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 6:39
Records: Mount Pleasant (3-2, 5-4), South Allegheny (4-3, 4-6)
