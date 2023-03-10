ROSTRAVER TWP. -- Ringgold scored the final six goals of the game for a 9-3 home victory over visiting Burrell in the PIHL D2 Division quarterfinals.
Ringgold (14-4-0-1-0) advances to the semifinals against Deer Lakes on March 16 at the RMU Island Sports Center. The Lancers (17-2-0-0-0) shut out Carrick, 6-0.
Ringgold, the Blue Division champions, only played Deer Lakes, the second place team in the Gold Division, once with Deer Lakes edging the Rams, 4-3.
"We lost to Deer Lakes because of penalties. We were winning, 3-1, and lost, 4-3," said Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski.
Ringgold started its goal run two minutes after Julian Kemp tied the game 6:21 into the second period.
The Rams' Kenneth Cadwallader pounced on a rebound and banged the puck past Burrell goalie Connor Kariotis.
Cadwallader's second goal of the period -- and third of the game -- had a bit of a Sydney Crosby flair when his shot from the short side somehow found a seam between the near post and Kariotis' blocker into the back of the net.
"Stop chasing the puck. They were watching the puck and chasing the puck. It's simple. Play the game," Kalinowski said of locker room talk between the second and third periods.
Ringgold kept applying offensive pressure in the third period and a hustle play by Owen Haywood five minutes into the period finally made the work pay off. Haywood wrested the puck from a Burrell defender in the offensive zone after the two sprinted to the puck. Haywood slipped the puck into the net with a backhand.
The lead grew to 7-3 when Trent Hawk's completed his hat trick at 8:36. Cadwallader found the back of the net for the fourth time when he scored at 12:57. Caden Doran completed the six-goal run with a goal at 14:12.
"When they started to play more physical and we retaliated more, that's when it changed. The second goal, and then the third goal, we just kept on coming," said Kalinowski, adding, "I was the change when I saw their heads drop."
Ringgold held the first lead on Hawk's power play goal 6:37 into the game.
Burrell controlled the ensuing faceoff and 15 seconds later Forrest Baird tied the game.
Cadwallader set up Hawk for the second time in the period at 7:45, and Cadwallader extended the lead to 3-1 with an unassisted goal at 11:46.
Burrell responded with Aidan Petroff's power play goal about two minutes later.
The teams were called for a combined 40 minutes of penalties on 12 calls.
The Rams' Collin Moffett stopped 36 shots, with many solid scoring opportunities. Kariotis turned aside 20-of-27 shots before giving way to Kooper Price, who had four saves to six shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.