HOPWOOD — Frank Kula put the finishing touches on Laurel Highlands’ solid offensive game with a 3-run home run as the Mustangs secured an 11-1 Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting Ringgold at Hutchinson Field.
Kula, the No. 9 hitter, caught a Gianni Cantini pitch and carried the ball over the right-center field fence to plate Tristan McCoy and Braeden McKnight, giving the Mustangs an 11-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“Frank Kula put a charge on the ball,” praised Laurel Highlands coach Brad Yohman.
Devan Krivosky allowed a one-out single to Mason Suss in the top of the fifth inning, but retired the next two batters on fly ball outs to invoke the mercy rule.
After the Mustangs stranded two runners in the top of the first inning, the home team’s bats came alive in the second inning with six runs on six hits.
Caleb Yanosky started the big rally with a double. Tristan McCoy was walked, and Yanosky and courtesy runner CJ Gesk advanced on a double steal.
Braeden McKnight followed with a single that brought Yanosky home, and when the ball was mishandled, Gesk sprinted to the plate for a 2-0 lead.
Kula was safe at first on a sacrifice bunt attempt when the throw to first was wide.
Ty Sankovich, Carson D’Amico and Alex McClain kept the inning alive with consecutive run-scoring singles.
McClain’s single knocked Ringgold starter Remington Lessman out of the game. Giovanni Cantini allowed one more run to score on Ben Diamond’s single before striking out the side to end the threat.
“The six-spot in the second inning was big. We had scored eight runs all season. We almost matched that in the second inning,” said Yohman. “I told the team it’s right there. We were due to break out.”
Yohman continued about the solid offensive showing, adding, “I couldn’t be happier with the approach at the plate the whole way through the order.”
The Laurel Highlands lead grew to 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
Kula walked with one out and advanced to third when the throw on Sankovich’s sacrifice bunt was wide of the bag. Sankovich stole second and D’Amico followed with a two-run single.
D’Amico had to hold second base when McClain drove the ball to deep center field. The wind turned Ringgold center fielder Joe Pusatere around and the ball landed for a McClain double with D’Amico advancing to third base.
Cantini bore down, however, stranding the runners on a pair of fly balls.
“I tell our kids, 6-0, 8-0, we have a 0-0 mindset. To their credit, they bore down and made some big plays behind Devin (Krivosky). I told them to just stay on it,” said Yohman.
Ringgold scored its lone run in the fourth inning after Hunter Mamie doubled with one out, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Lessman’s ground out.
The Rams were only able to muster four hits against Krivosky, something that’s plagued Ringgold in the early season. The Rams have now scored three runs in fourth games.
“We haven’t been hitting the ball early in the season,” said Ringgold coach Don Roberts, adding, “I wish I knew why. I’d fix it today or tomorrow.
“Not hitting is compounding everything. When we don’t hit, that puts more pressure on the defense and the pitching.”
Yohman praised the work of his sophomore left-hander in his first varsity start, scattering four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Yohman also noted the impact of being able to close the game in five innings with the mercy rule.
“He was outstanding. We knew they hit fastballs. He kept them off balance and was able to locate his fastball very effectively against a good hitting team,” said Yohman. “It’s nice to get out of here in five innings. We don’t want to have high volume pitch counts.”
Ringgold slips to 0-2 after its opening section series and 1-3 overall, and has a non-section game scheduled with Charleroi on Friday.
Laurel Highlands has now won its last two section games against Ringgold to even its record at 2-2 after the Mustangs were swept by West Mifflin in a season-opening doubleheader.
“After the 0-2 start, I have to credit the kids. Now, we’re even,” said Yohman.
