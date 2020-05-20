Some had a marathon or half-marathon already in the books, while others were running the distance races for the first time in their running careers.
Whether veteran or newcomer, it’s safe to say none of the accomplished runners had ever covered the 26.2 or 13.1 miles of the Pittsburgh Marathon/Half-Marathon not surrounded by thousands of fellow competitors through the neighborhoods around the Golden Triangle, but, instead, virtually on the route of their choosing.
Runners in the annual Pittsburgh race that was to be held on Sunday, May 3, were given the option to take a refund or still compete virtually with others when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the noted distance race.
Several local runners decided to follow through on their months of training and accepted the challenge to run their race in the window established by the marathon committee.
Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks opted to run her half-marathon predominantly on the southern side of the Yough River Trail, heading out from Connellsville to just shy of Camp Carmel and back on a wonderfully sunny afternoon on May 2. Brooks completed her virtual 13.1 miles in just under two hours, clocking in at 1:59:26.
Amanda Huey added the challenge of pushing her son Weston Martin in a stroller in her virtual half-marathon. A 2000 Albert Gallatin graduate who completed the Conquer the Wall Marathon on the Great Wall of China four years ago, finished her course in 2:11:00.
McClellandtown’s Lori Rodeheaver ran her race on what was to be race day, May 3, opting to run along Route 21 from McClellantown to Uniontown and back for her course. She completed the course in 2:34:00.
Uniontown’s Angie Kern had competed on Pittsburgh Marathon weekend since 2009, and continued the tradition with her daughter Violet and husband Dale. Kern, who coaches the Uniontown junior high cross country team, and her daughter opted to run the streets of Uniontown with a 6:35 a.m. race start, while her husband decided to take a more mountainous route. Kern and her daughter completed their virtual marathon in just over 4½ hours, with her husband completing his route about 30 minutes later.
Connellsville’s Matt Ptacek used both sides of the YRT for his virtual half-marathon on April 7, completing his 13.1-mile course in 1:53:53 and a pace of 8:42 per mile.
Sam and Cassie Beucher also used the trail on April 13 for their marathon route. The Beuchers completed their route, about a ¼-mile longer than a marathon, in 4:16:00, or a 9:43 mile pace.
Cassie Beucher noted on her Strava site that mapped her course, “Thanks for some great friends who helped pushed us to the finish line!”
Shawn Nicholson accompanied Paige Visocky for her first marathon on May 2. Visocky, a 2013 Connellsville graduate who played soccer, ran her 26.31-mile course in 3:58:00, for about a 9:04 mile pace.
Visocky noted on her mapping site, “Completed my first ever Marathon. Not how I pictured it but I still accomplished it.”
Jenny Gruver and Cristi Work used the YRT and the streets of the west side of Connellsville to complete their virtual half-marathon on May 3. The pair completed the slightly-longer half-marathon course in 2:07:00, a 9:39 mile pace.
