SHIPPENSBURG — Brownsville junior Jolena Quarzo took control of the 1,600 after the first lap Friday morning and didn’t let go to win the first gold medal awarded at the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championship at Seth Grove Stadium.
Quarzo finished in a personal-best time of 4:54.08.
“Last week I hit 4:59 (in the WPIAL finals). To come back and get 4:54 is great,” said Quarzo.
Quarzo wasn’t necessarily at ease at the beginning of her heat.
“I was super nervous, more nervous than I usually am,” said Quarzo who finished fourth in the event last year.
Quarzo was all alone by the time she turned into the second lap and it was just a matter of what her finish time would be with 1,100 meters to go.
“The last lap, I was just pushing. This is a state race. Anything can happen,” said Quarzo.
The schedule sets up for Quarzo to double Saturday in the 3,200, especially taking a shot at her sister Gionna’s state record time.
“My sister set the bar really high for me,” said Quarzo, who is the defending champion in the event. “It’s great (to run the 1,600 today). I used all my energy on the 3,200 last year.
“This was a great warm-up for the 3,200.”
