Dunbar resident Jacob Golden will compete at Sunday’s High Voltage GNCC in Maidsville, West Virginia, in the Grand National Cross Country Series, presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
The 14-year-old Golden hopes to have a bit of a home field advantage.
“The unique thing about GNCC Racing is that an average racer gets to race alongside some of the top racers from across the world” said GNCC Trail Boss Jeff Russell. “Even with all of this talent, local racers always seem to have an advantage because the course is so similar to the terrain they’re used to riding.”
Golden is in the 10th grade at Connellsville Area School District. He has been racing motorcycles for eight years, and competes in the highly competitive YXC1 class. He is currently ranked 16th in his class for the national championship, and rides a KTM 85 with help from his sponsors, Miller’s Motorsports, DGS Suspension, Outlaw Motorsports, O’Neal, Dunlop, and 100%.
So far this year, Golden has competed in GNCC rounds in the states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This is the second year in a row Golden has contested the prestigious series for a national title. In addition to the GNCC, Golden also competes in the NECXC local series and SXCS.
