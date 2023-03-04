PITTSBURGH — The second day of the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championship Friday afternoon was golden for Mount Pleasant’s Lily King, Mapletown’s Ella Menear and the Mount Pleasant girls.
King won her second gold in record-breaking time, Menear retained her backstroke title and the Lady Vikings won the 400 freestyle relay and was team championship for the second year in a row.
King was under the weather on Thursday, but, unfortunately for the field in the 100 freestyle she was feeling just fine as the sophomore won her second gold medal in another WPIAL meet record time of 48.58 seconds. The mark was also a PIAA record.
“I’m feeling much better,” King said with a smile. “I was definitely more comfortable and more excited coming into today. I had a much better mindset.
Northgate’s Elise Nardozzi pushed King all the way to the finish line in Thursday’s 50 freestyle, and did so again in the 100 freestyle, finishing just over a second in second place.
“I can see her. I try to use that to push myself,” said King, adding, “I was really happy with my time.”
Reegan Brown finished sixth in the 100 freestyle in 53.62 seconds.
Mount Pleasant finished with 290 points to take the team title after winning the 400 freestyle relay in a record-breaking time of 3:32.07. The winning relay was Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Trinity Graft and King.
“It’s amazing, fun and exhilarating,” said Graft. “To break your own record is great.”
Graft just missed the podium with a pair of ninth-place finishes, including her finish in the 100 freestyle.
Menear entered the meet with the best seed time and finished with the best time as she successfully defended her gold medal in the 100 backstroke in 54.36 seconds. The Mapletown senior finished two seconds ahead of Hampton’s Lainey Sheets.
“On the last flip turn, I could see people around me. I had a feeling that I was ahead because you can’t really tell,” said Menear.
Menear was hoping to touch the wall with a better time.
“I wanted to be a little faster. I was trying to break 54 (seconds),” explained Menear. “The record (54.10, which she set last year) was on my mind.
“Records are meant to be broken, but medals are forever.”
The small school in Greene County will not likely have another swimmer like Menear cross into the halls.
“It’s definitely an honor to be so blessed to put Mapletown on the map,” said Menear, adding, “God has blessed me so much.”
The Lady Vikings’ Kiersten O’Connor was third in the backstroke in 56.66 seconds, with teammate SaraJo Gardner fourth in 58.27 seconds. Ringgold’s Natalie Noll was sixth in 59.49 seconds.
Laurel Highlands senior Ella Ciez won her second medal of the meet after she finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.57. She placed seventh in the 200 IM.
“I finished pretty good. I was only two-tenths off my best time,” said Ciez. “I was seventh in the 200 IM. I wanted to place higher than what I was seeded, and I did.”
California senior Anastasia Georgagis was sixth in the breaststroke in 1:07.89. She also was sixth in the 100 butterfly.
“The time in the breaststroke was not what I wanted, but I’m happy to medal,” said Georgagis. “I had a PR in the butterfly.
“My main goal was to get a medal and get a qualifying time for states to end my senior year.”
Uniontown freshman Hannah Foster won her first WPIAL medal after finishing seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
“I dropped 1½ seconds. I did not expect to look up (at the scoreboard) and see that,” said Foster. “I was trying to pace off Ella (Ciez). I saw how much she was ahead of me. She was going faster, and so was I.”
