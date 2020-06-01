The Golf Channel will be airing a marathon of the “Big Break The Palm Beaches, FL” series featuring Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna, beginning at 6 a.m. this morning.
Season 23 episodes 1-3 run from 6-9 a.m., episodes 4-11 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and the marathon closes with episodes 10-11 primetime encore from 8-10 p.m.
Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna and the other 11 golfers participating in Season 23 of the Golf Channel reality series were introduced on Monday, Jan. 26, 2015, as a lead-in to the series premiere on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015.
The reality series was filmed over 16 days in September, 2014, on four PGA National Resort & Spa’s courses: The Champion, home to the Honda Classic that features “The Bear Trap,” a demanding trio of holes (Nos. 15-17); The Palmer, designed by Arnie Palmer; The Fazio, one of the two courses (along with The Champion) of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament; and The Squire, named for Gene Sarazen.
In addition to Rohanna, the field included: Brandon Hartzell, a 4-year letterman at Delta State University who broke his hand in two spots in a car accident in 2010; Chad Pfeifer, a Purple Heart recipient whose left leg was amputated above the knee in April 2007 while serving as an Army corporal in Operation Iraqi Freedom; Clay Meyers, Cheyenne Woods’ caddie on the Symetra Tour in 2014 and winner of the 2012 Southwestern Athletic Conference individual championship; George Bryan, a 3-time NCAA All-America who holds the lowest single-season stroke average and lowest all-time stroke average at the University of South Carolina; Justin Martinson, a 4-time winner on various mini-tours since 2011 and the 2-time Delaware Open champion; Kyle Scott, a 3-time All-America between University of West Florida and Georgia Tech who is coming back from a back injury in 2012; Richy Werenski, who won three of the first five events after turning professional and holds three records at Georgia Tech; Tommy Schaff, a 25-time winner on various mini-tours since turning professional in 2002; Tyler Neff, a 2-time All-America at Cleveland State Community College who holds three course records in Tennessee; Wesley Bryan, golfed at South Carolina like his older brother George where he was a 4-year letterman; and Zach Portemont, a 4-year letterman at Troy University with two professional wins in 2014.
The competitors played for more than $120,000 in cash and prizes over the 11 episodes of the series, beginning in February and running through April. The winner of Big Break The Palm Beaches, FL received more than $80,000 in cash and prizes, including: an exemption to the 2015 Barbasol Championship on the PGA TOUR; $60,000 in cash; an endorsement contract from Adams Golf; $10,000 in car rental credit courtesy of Avis Car Rental; $10,000 in travel credit from Travelocity; and a return trip for two to the PGA National Resort & Spa.
