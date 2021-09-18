Southmoreland scored 20 points in the first half Friday night and then survived a crazy third quarter for a 33-19 victory over visiting South Allegheny in the Interstate Conference opener.
Anthony Govern spotted the Scotties (1-0, 3-1) the early lead when he scored on a 9-yard run at 9:39 of the opening quarter. Govern then found J.J. Bloom open a couple minutes later for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
The Gladiators (0-1, 0-4) cut into the deficit with Eric Wehrer's 23-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Kirkwood with 6:55 to go in the half.
Govern answered right before half with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Govern scored on a 5-yard run midway through the third quarter, but Kavan Markwood answered for the visitors on a 5-yard run three minutes later.
The quarter ended with touchdowns from both team in the final 13 seconds. Isaac Trout caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Govern and Wehrer hit Akell Carrington for a 58-yard scoring pass as time ran out in the quarter.
Govern completed 8-of-18 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Trout caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Wehrer completed 9-of-16 passes for 153 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Carrington caught four passes for 99 yards.
Interstate Conference
South Allegheny 0-6-13-0 -- 19
Southmoreland 13-7-13-0 -- 33
First Quarter
S: Anthony Govern 9 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 9:39
S: J. J. Bloom 35 pass from Anthony Govern (run failed), 7:17
Second Quarter
SA: Ethan Kirkwood 23 pass from Eric Wehrer (kick failed), 6:55
S: Anthony Govern 7 run (Jake Kaylor kick), :36.9
Third Quarter
S: Anthony Govern 5 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 6:13
SA: Kavan Markwood 5 run (Gavin Cleary kick), 3:03
S: Isaac Trout 25 pass from Anthony Govern (kick failed), :13.1
S: Akell Carrington 58 pass from Eric Wehrer (kick failed), :00
Records: South Allegheny (0-1, 0-4), Southmoreland (1-0, 3-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.