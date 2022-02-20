Former South Union High School athletic standout Floyd Geho came from the school of hard knocks and overcame adversity to forge a fine athletic, military and business career.
“We grew up very poor in Bierer Wood Acres housing project,” Geho stated. “We always had sandlot baseball and we used to play tackle football when we were young, and even when I was in junior high. We really didn’t have a junior high, we had no program until you got into the ninth grade.”
Geho dressed varsity on the football team as a freshman and played four years for the Blue Devils on teams that went 7-2 in 1958, 4-4 in 1959, 4-5 in 1960 and 2-6 in 1961.
“I played in 1958 with my older brother John,” Geho said. “I lettered in 1959, 1960 and 1961. I never came off the field, I was on special teams and played tight end and defensive end. I scored my lone varsity touchdown as a senior in a 18-0 win over Dunbar.”
The direction of South Union football changed in 1959.
“Park Glass was a very good coach and he left and took a position in Maryland after my freshman year,” Geho recalled. “Things changed drastically under John Pringle who took over. College football was so much easier than high school football, the practices were so much easier, it was like a breeze compared to what Pringle put us through.
“We lost five starters our senior year. We played Carmichaels and lost. They were loaded, but they were a Class B school. Coach Pringle went ballistic because we lost to a Class B school and we had a brutal practice the next day. On Monday anybody that didn’t show up for practice was gone. We then started a lot of sophomores because we lost five seniors. He would not let them come back. It was brutal.”
Geho has fond memories of the rivalry with arch rival North Union. He won one game and lost three against the Rams in his career.
“It was great rivalry,” Geho said. “I became good friends with Tommy Swaney who recently passed away. We used to tell yarns about the rivalry. It was quite a rivalry and always drew a crowd.”
Geho garnered recognition as a senior. He was honorable mention All-Fayette County and honorable mention All-WPIAL Class A. He won the Charles (Brute) Kramer All-Scholastic Award.
Track and field was the other sport that Geho participated in.
“I threw the weights, shot put and discus,” Geho said. “Our 1961 track team was voted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.”
Geho has great memories of South Union track coach Ringy Stefancin.
“Coach Stefancin was a gem,” Geho offered. “He and football coach Park Glass were really good buddies along with baseball coach Okey Ryan. Ryan assisted Glass with football and I believe they both left at the same time and went tp coach in Maryland.
“The fact that we were so good in track is amazing because South Union didn’t have a track,” Geho stated. “To do the tune-ups we had to run around the neighborhood and then the sprinters, milers and half-milers would go down to Uniontown and use their track.
“I did fairly well my senior year, particularly since nobody could teach us how to throw the discus, and was trying to go after the school record which wasn’t that great, it was only 132 feet. I think I got about 126 feet. I could have had the shot put record at Brownsville. In warm-ups I broke the record, but then when the competition began I didn’t fare quite as well and I was a bit off the record. The county track meet was a big deal back then. There were a lot of good athletes and it was very competitive.”
Geho graduated from South Union in 1962 and accepted a football scholarship to Wake Forest.
“Being on a team that only won two games as a senior I didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” Geho explained. “I had an offer from VMI. I made a trip to Indiana University in Bloomington, but they only offered a partial scholarship. We were dirt poor so I had to get a full ride. Made a trip to Wake Forest and made a trip to West Virginia.
“I really wanted to go to WVU. I signed a letter of intent with Wake Forest because they offered a full ride. My mom took a phone call from WVU and they had a scholarship open. She told them I had signed with Wake Forest. I didn’t know I could get out of the letter of intent and I went to Wake Forest.”
Geho played freshman football for the Demon Deacons in 1962 and had to leave Wake Forest before his sophomore season because of family issues.
“I was crushed because I thought my whole career was down the drain,” Geho said. “I had to work and was looking at Cal U and I was in business administration at Wake Forest. Cal didn’t have a business program at that time. Indiana University of Pennsylvania had a business education program with a heavy accounting package. I went to IUP and played for Chuck Klausing. He was great to play for.
“I worked and paid my way. Initially I enrolled at the extension center in Kittanning and didn’t play football and then went to main campus and only got to play one year. I played outside linebacker on defense.”
IUP was PSAC West Champs in 1965 with a record of 7-3. They lost to East Stroudsburg in the conference championship game 26-10.
“I started student teaching at Norwin and had no transportation and had to leave the football team and I was heartbroken I couldn’t play my last year,” Geho stated. “I was hired by Norwin after student teaching as a long-term sub.
“I received a commission in the Army Reserve as a second lieutenant and went on active duty in October 1968. I went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, for my basic signal officer training. I was assigned to Fort Devens, Massachusetts and they put me in a budgeting division and I learned budgeting for a major post. That enhanced my career seven or eight years down the road when I became a school district business manager.”
Geho was on active duty for two years with one year of service in Vietnam. He was a signal company commander and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was assigned to a reserve component unit in Uniontown. He became commander and to Pittsburgh-based units. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel 26 years later. All told he spent 28 years in the Army, retiring in 1997.
When he returned from Vietnam, Geho worked for JC Penney for six months and then he took a job in Uniontown at Steel Scaffolding as a purchasing agent for six years from 1971 to 1977. He got into school business administration at Southeaster Greene and was there until 1985 and then was at Uniontown High School from 1985 until 2007 when he retired.
Geho, 77, resides in South Union Township with his wife of 53 years Teresa. They have two boys, Eric and Ryan, and a daughter, Lauren.
“Athletics played a big role in my life,” Geho stated. “It gives you discipline and stamina as well. When life throws issues at you athletics teaches you how to deal with them. I think it’s a good teacher.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
