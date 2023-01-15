Former Laurel Highlands basketball standout Ron Fudala is a rising star in the college basketball coaching ranks.
Fudala became the first head basketball coach at the University of South Carolina Beaufort in October 2022. The Sand Sharks will take the court as a Division II program in the 2023–24 campaign.
Fudala described himself as an old-school player and now an old school coach. Not surprising when you factor in his bloodlines.
His grandfather Ron Fudala was an outstanding player at South Union High School and Salem College. He is in the Salem Tigers Hall of Fame. After graduating from Salem Fudala returned Uniontown where he coached and taught at Laurel Highlands. He rose to athletic director and coached basketball, baseball and track and was a beloved figure amongst LH athletes until his passing in 1992.
His two sons, Ronnie and Eric, played basketball at Laurel Highlands. Eric who passed away suddenly in 2012, is the father of coach Ron Fudala.
“I was aware of the bloodlines and it kind of inspired me to play to be honest with you,” coach Fudala stated. “The number one thing was hearing the stories about my grandpap. I never met him, he passed away before I was born, but I was motivated to be like him and I think he passed down a lot of his genes to me.”
Fudala got an early start in basketball and athletics.
“I started playing basketball as long as I can remember,” Fudala said. “I think it’s funny, when I was a young kid as early as I could play I remember being in three basketball leagues. I had my parents driving me to the YMCA, the Rec Center and the Church League and youth groups. I was playing basketball every single night and looking back as I’m older now it was a burden on my parents, but I hope I can do the same for my child someday.
“For me it was mainly basketball. I played basketball, baseball and football up until my freshman year in high school and then when I started varsity my freshman year in basketball I kind of let all the other sports go. It was the time when people were saying you need to focus on one sport.
“I focused on basketball, but if I could back and do it over again ... I don’t regret anything about my life at all but if I could do one thing over I would have played high school football. I loved football and I was good at football and I played cornerback. I stuck with basketball, it was the sport I loved and the one I think I was best at.”
Fudala hit the ground running with Laurel Highlands varsity basketball playing 23 games as a freshman in 2006-07 on a team that went 13-13. In his sophomore season in 2007-08 the Mustangs were 13-11. In 2008-09, Fudala’s junior campaign, the Mustangs posted a record of 17-6.
Fudala and the Mustangs were primed for a big season in 2009-10 when bad luck reared it’s ugly head. Five minutes into his first game as a senior Fudala went down with a catostrophic knee injury. To add insult to injury his running mate at guard, Alex Gabler, was also felled with a season-ending injury.
The Mustangs put together a great season, finishing 21-2, then lost in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs. LH was a playoff team in all four seasons that Fudala played.
“Playing for Coach Rick Hauger was a great,” Fudala said. “He helped me and I learned a lot from him.”
The 5-foot-11 1/2 Fudala finished his Mustang career with 608 total points.
“I was the best player that never was,” Fudala lamented. “I started up though my junior year every game. I think I didn’t start three games my freshman year. I think I got better each year and then my junior summer is kind of when my game took off.
“I’m grateful for my experience. I wouldn’t be coaching today without the injury.”
After the injury the recruiting process changed for Fudala.
“I was recruited by a couple of Ivy League schools,” Fudala explained. “With the injury I decided to play at a lower level and went to Case Western Reserve. Five practices in I blew my knee out again. I left there. My medical team was in Pittsburgh and I transferred to Carnegie Mellon to get a good education. I blew the knee out again at CMU. It wasn’t meant to be for my playing career, but I was blessed to get where I am in coaching.”
When his playing days were over, Fudala shifted gears.
“Coaching was always in the back of my mind,” Fudala offered. “Through a series of events we are selling our house and we are burning papers going through stuff at the house and I found a paper I had written when I was younger listing what you wanted to do and how you were going to get there. I had on mine that I wanted to be the head basketball coach at The University of Pittsburgh, so coaching was always in my mind and always in my blood.”
Fudala graduated from Carnegie Mellon in December 2014 with a bachelor’s of science degree in economics and statistics.
“I wanted to learn from the best in coaching,” Fudala said. “I knew Tim McConnell was one of the best coaches in the WPIAL. I connected with him and worked his camps and he saw something in me and he offered me the head freshman coaching position at Chartiers Valley High School and I was a varsity assistant. I did that for three years and had good success.
“Then I knew Bill Shay and went with him and Herb Sendek at Santa Clara and went there for a year and a half and met Barret Peery and I went to Portland State with him for a year and a half. I decided I wanted to come back East and I got a phone call saying there is a potential spot open at IUP. I connected with coach Joe Lombardi and the spot opened and I got the job.”
Fudala spent four and a half years on the bench for three of the most successful seasons in IUP history, helping the Crimson Hawks to 91 victories, three PSAC tournament and regular season division crowns, three straight No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Atlantic Region Championship, and a trip to the 2022 Division II Elite Eight and the national semifinals.
The University of South Carolina at Beaufort was starting it’s Division II basketball program. Fudala inquired about the job and was hired.
“This opportunity opened and I thought it was a good opportunity,” Fudala said. “I felt I could do something special and it was a new challenge and it was a good first step as a head coach.”
Fudala, 30, is a one-man staff at the moment as he prepares the Sand Sharks for there first season next year. He is one of the youngest head coaches in NCAA basketball.
Looking back Fudala is pleased with the path his life has taken.
“I love what I do,” Fudala stated. “I’m at peace with everything. I’m blessed and very happy.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
