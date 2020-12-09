YORK RUN — Albert Gallatin senior Nate English will be striving to do something this boys basketball season that hasn’t been done by any Colonials player since 2006.
That year Jawaan Alston led AG into the WPIAL playoffs for a third time. He would make it four the following year when the Colonials reached the WPIAL championship game.
English, like Alston, a four-year starter, will be attempting to reach the postseason for the third time in four years. The 5-foot-11 senior point guard has already established himself among the Colonials’ all-time greats.
“Nate’s only about 105 points away from 1,000,” AG coach Shea Fleenor said. “As long as nothing drastic happens, like the season gets shut down, he’s probably going to move ahead of Tavian Mozie and end up the second-leading scorer in school history behind Alston.”
The Colonials reached the playoffs in English’s freshman and sophomore seasons but missed out last year. With 6-3 senior Dylan Shea also back and the addition of transfers Ajani Blyden, a 6-7 senior, and Ja’shir Kean, a versatile 6-4 senior, Albert Gallatin has a good shot for a return to the postseason.
The players look up to English, who hopes to lead the way.
“The nature of the spot he plays, being our point guard, kind of lends itself to him being one of our leaders,” Fleenor said.
The Colonials have plenty of depth and versatility this season which Fleenor believes will help take the pressure off English.
“It may allow us to take Nate off the ball some and put him into the offense more,” Fleenor said. “He really hasn’t gotten to do that in the last three years. He’s had to initiate the offense.”
English is a dangerous offensive weapon who’s able to hit the 3-pointer or drive to the basket, and his toughness can’t be denied.
“Nate has not played either of the last two seasons healthy,” Fleenor pointed out. “Last year he played the entire year with a pulled groin which happened a week before the Tip-Off tournament at Penn State Fayette. Two years ago, in December he pulled a hamstring and played the rest of the season with that injury, and still never missed a game.
“There were a lot of days where he could do very little in practice but he was out there on the court for every game. He’s one of the mentally strongest kids that I’ve coached, being able to fight through things and play. But it’s hampered him.”
English worked out in the offseason and comes into his senior year in the best shape of his career. In fact most of the team has been hitting the weights.
“The added strength in the weight room has improved confidence levels across the board,” Fleenor said, “whereas maybe in the past confidence was an issue.”
Fleenor explained that having other players chipping in more when it comes to handling the ball would be beneficial for English, and thus the team.
“I think getting him off the ball some is going to help,” Fleenor said. “The Penn Hills and McKeesports of the world used to come at him in waves, pressuring him full court to make him work just to get the ball across half court. He had to use a lot of energy and that took a toll on his body.
“I just don’t know if all the teams we play now are going to be able to do that. Especially considering we have other guys who can handle the ball now. I think that’s going to be a huge plus for Nate’s health.”
The Colonials deep bench will help on defense also.
“This year we’ve got options,” Fleenor pointed out. “It depends on what we’re trying to do each individual game offensively and defensively and situationally. I’m probably going to have the luxury for the first time in 10 years to substitute situationally.
“We have size we haven’t had. I think it opens the door for us to change defenses a little more. We’ve got a few things put in right now.”
Fleenor is pushing his squad to play together and keep improving.
“I keep telling them we’ve got to get better every day no matter what,” Fleenor said. “Even if it’s just a little bit, we’ve got to be better today than we were yesterday.”
Fleenor stressed the postseason is the goal and after that anything is possible.
“If last year wasn’t proof positive of that, when you had a team finish third in the section and win the WPIAL championship like Laurel Highlands, then I don’t know what is,” Fleenor said. “Yes, we have a goal of winning the section, but I have a bigger goal. I want to be playing for that WPIAL championship. And that’s not even the biggest goal really. The ultimate goal is to win a state championship. I don’t know that we’re there, but it should be a goal.”
Fleenor can sense the strong desire English, as well as Shea and the rest of the team, has to have a successful season.
“I think they’re really hungry,” Fleenor said. “We blew a couple games last season late in the year where all we had to do was win one of those and we would’ve at least gotten in. There is a little bitter taste in our mouth.
“I think they want to make amends for that in a big way this season.”
