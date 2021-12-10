Bill Greco is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Beth-Center boys basketball team, and is excited to see how the mix of experienced players and younger newcomers works out.
“Our goal for this season is to get better individually and collectively as a team to make the WPIAL playoffs,” said Greco. “We return two starters from last year’s team and welcome back two players with significant experience that played valuable minutes for us.”
The two returning starters are senior guards Colby Kuhns and Rueben Miller, who both averaged 10 points and four rebounds a game last season. Kuhns also averaged three assists per contest, although Kuhns will be out of action until January.
“They are two of our captains and Colby is out until New Year’s recovering from an injury,” said Greco. “He is doing some things lightly while Rueben has the heart of a lion.
“He is intense on both sides of the court.”
The other two players returning with plenty of experience are junior Dom Revi, the third team captain, as well as sophomore Brody Tharp.
“Both played big minutes last year and will do so again,” Greco said. “Dom was the captain quarterback of the football team and I hope he can be our quarterback on the court as well.
“Brody has been evolving on both sides of the court.”
The other two starting positions will be filled by junior Brock Thomas, who returns after a year off, and 6-2 junior Ryan Bittner, who is raw but does things that will help, according to Greco.
Two other players who are in the mix early are senior Josh Hunter (6-2) and junior Josh Nichols (6-0).
The Bulldogs also have a plethora of younger guys looking to earn varsity minutes, including junior Alton Carringan, sophomore Ryan Minerd and freshmen Jonah Sussan, Luke Amon and Shane Behanna.
“They have been working hard,” Greco said. “They could play important minutes down the road and have to keep pushing themselves to improve.”
Beth-Center opens in the Brownsville Tip-Off tournament. The Bulldogs play in Section 4-AAA with Brentwood, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, Washington and Waynesburg Central.
