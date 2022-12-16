The California girls basketball team has made the WPIAL 10 consecutive years and has only missed the postseason once since the 2007-08 season.
Greco, Lady Trojans seek 11th-straight WPIAL berth
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:18 AM
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 1:59 am
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:18 AM
The California girls basketball team has made the WPIAL 10 consecutive years and has only missed the postseason once since the 2007-08 season.
If the Lady Trojans make it happen for an 11th time in a row, there is little doubt as to who second-year coach Melanie Greco and her team will rely on this year to lead the way.
“Rakiyah (Porter) is our lone starter back,” Greco said of the junior point guard. “She started all of our games last year and are looking for her to take on an even bigger role with the team this year.
“We also had three players with occasional starts that gave us very valuable contributions.”
The trio includes senior forwards Samantha Smichnick and Delaney Ruth, and sophomore guard Addison Gregory. Smichnick and Ruth are team captains.
“Samantha was our most improved player last year and Addison was our team's freshman of the year,” said Greco. “Delaney provides us with effort and energy.”
Junior wing Gabby Pendo looks to round out our starting five.
Greco also expects significant contributions from three freshman: Madelyn Petrucci, Madyson Morton and Sydney Dunn.
The Lady Trojans moved into a new section this season, Section 4-AA. The other teams include Bentworth, Beth-Center, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier and Washington.
As far as the favorites are concerned, Greco said it was too early to pick as she is still learning about some of the teams.
“It is uncertainty for all of us as it's a new section for everyone,” said Greco. “Two teams dropped from AAA and everyone else was reshuffled.”
What are keys for the Lady Trojans to have a successful season?
“All of our players have new roles coming into the season,” Greco said. “We are hoping to build on the progress we made last year, particularly late in the season when some of our returning players were making significant contributions to the team.
“We would like to return to the playoffs and hopefully advance.”
