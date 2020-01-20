Olivia Greco's foul shooting down the stretch was the final difference as visiting Beth-Center held on for a 40-37 Section 2-AAA road victory Monday night at Waynesburg Central.
Greco made 3-of-4 attempts in the last 30 seconds to secure the win as the Lady Bulldogs improve to 3-5 in the section and 7-6 overall. She also had seven steals.
The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter and Beth-Center led 22-18 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs extended their lead to 35-25 after three quarters.
Waynesburg Central (1-8, 6-10) fought back in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 12-5.
Clara Paige Miller led the Lady Raiders with 12 points. Jules Fowler added 10.
