The PIAA gave its approval Friday and now Greene County schools have also given the green light for fall sports.
Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Waynesburg Central and West Greene will all be moving ahead with fall sports seasons.
“Mapletown started heat acclimation (Monday) to be followed with regular practices next week and a scrimmage next Saturday,” said Maples athletic director Linda Messich. “We’re cautiously optimistic about completing the revised schedule assigned by the WPIAL.”
Messich pointed out it will take all schools, not just Mapletown, working hard to make a safe environment for the athletes if the fall season is to be a success.
“We’re trying to be diligent in following the guidelines and we’re hopeful everybody else will be as well in order to let the kids participate as safely as possible,” Messich said.
Carmichaels football coach Ron Gallagher said, “We are still operating,” and J-M football coach Aaron Giorgi said, “We are playing.”
West Greene athletic director Bill Simms said his school also is on track.
“Our school board and administration have been under the guise that if we’re cleared by the PIAA then we’re going to play,” Simms said. “I have received no negative language to the contrary. We’re going to do middle school as well as varsity sports. Some schools opted out of middle school sports for whatever reason but we think we’re a go with the adopted and modified schedules that we have for each sports season.”
Waynesburg coach Chad Coss said the Raiders were approved for fall sports as well, and expressed his gratitude to the PIAA and his school.
“I’m thankful that the PIAA and our school board directors have decided to allow student athletes to compete this fall,” said Coss, who felt depriving kids of the season would be detrimental to all grades. “Everyone says they feel bad for the seniors, which I agree with, but everyone loses a year, from freshmen to seniors, when sports are canceled.
“These athletes work year-round to be able to compete for just a few weeks. If they would keep cancelling seasons, I’m not sure how many of them would still be willing to put in the extra work.”
According to reports, as of Monday Fayette County schools that had given the go-ahead for fall sports were Brownsville, Connellsville, Frazier and Laurel Highlands. Albert Gallatin held a school board meeting Tuesday night to determine whether or not it would join those four. Uniontown has already said it will not participate in fall sports.
