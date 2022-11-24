Oklahoma West Virginia football

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene runs during the second half of their Nov. 12 game against Oklahoma in Morgantown.

Associated Press

 Kathleen Batten - freelancer, FR171735 AP

MORGANTOWN — Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for West Virginia this week in the Mountaineers’ season-ending game of the 2022 season at Oklahoma State with the coaching staff trying to put some restraints on his improvisations at the position without detracting from his exuberance on the field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.