MORGANTOWN — Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for West Virginia this week in the Mountaineers’ season-ending game of the 2022 season at Oklahoma State with the coaching staff trying to put some restraints on his improvisations at the position without detracting from his exuberance on the field.
“It’s a balance and I think this is for all of us, our greatest strength is also our greatest weakness,” coach Neal Brown said, who admits he’s caught in limbo as he awaits a definition of his future as his third season with a losing record in four years comes to a close.
“His greatest strength is his ability to be impromptu, to make a big play,” Brown continued.
Greene’s first collegiate start last week in Kansas State’s 48-31 victory on Senior Day showed a whole lot of both the good and the bad.
The good? He completed 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards with three touchdowns on the positive side of the ledger.
The bad? He threw two interceptions, including one by Cincere Mason, who ran it back 37 yards for a touchdown, on his third pass of his first start.
That got the Wildcats off and running on a 28-point first quarter and a 41-point first half that allowed them to coast home to victory.
The good and the bad? He connected with Sam Jones, who caught all three of his TD passes, on a 71-yard score although his decision of throwing the ball to him was considered the wrong decision by the coaching staff.
Greene, you see, like so many young players and probably more so because of his personality, too often throws caution to the wind and passes to the wrong receiver trying to make a big play when he should be pumping his brakes.
“He wants to make the big play all the time ... and he does that,” Brown said. “He threw a vertical route to Sam, which I promise you is not what we teach. But, it was a phenomenal throw.”
It wound up being that 71-yard touchdown.
“But on the same play another time, he made the same decision to go to Sam instead of throwing to Bryce (Ford-Wheaton), who they didn’t cover. You have to throw to Bryce there,” Brown said.
Greene’s ability to improvise in both the run and pass game produces spectacular plays and spectacular mistakes.
“Some of it as a coach is that Graham and I have to be comfortable with a little bit of unknown ... and there’s going to be times when he makes good plays and times when he makes a bad decision. What we have to do is continue to coach him until he makes better decisions.
“It’s like I tell Garrett, every play isn’t going to be a 70-yard touchdown. Every play is not going to be a 40-yard run when you pull it down and run. It’s OK to throw the hitch for 14 yards or 12. Those plays are fine. You stack those and you have a chance to score more touchdowns.”
It’s a project, one that could show great improvement after two starts, a spring and a fall camp, especially if he is involved in three-way fight for the starting job with freshman Nicco Marchiol, a more traditional type quarterback, and JT Daniels, should he come back but that would be a surprise.
“He can do some special things but he has to eliminate mistakes,” offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “The hardest part in coaching is you don’t know when it’s going to come off the scramble. The thing about college football is a lot of times the best plays come not how you called it up.
“There is a good part of scrambling and being able to move around and he does a good job of that, but when the easy stuff is there he has to take advantage of that, too.”
In the end, it comes down to executing what is given to you.
“We have to figure out what Garrett is comfortable with. That’s the case no matter where you are. If the quarterback likes the play it has a better chance to work than if he doesn’t like the play.”
Should Greene win the job and keep it for a couple of years, will he be a different quarterback?
“The execution will clean up with a lot of reps,” Harrell promised.
But the style won’t change.
“You gotta be yourself,” Harrell said. “You can’t be someone you’re not.”
