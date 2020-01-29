Greensburg Salem built a slim halftime lead Wednesday night and made the advantage stand in the second half for a 40-35 non-section win over the visiting Lady Greyhounds.
Greensburg Salem (7-11) led by four at halftime and by the same after three quarters.
Kendelle Weston led Monessen (12-6) with 13 points. Mercedes Major added eight.
Abby Mankins pace the Lady Golden Lions with a game-high 16 points. Carissa Caldwell added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.