Victory No. 16 of Monessen’s long winning streak didn’t come easily.
Greyhounds coach Dan Bosnic doesn’t think that was necessarily a bad thing.
Monessen, the fifth seed, fought off No. 12 Jeannette, 69-59, to earn a spot in the WPIAL Class AA boys basketball quarterfinals tonight against No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin.
“Jeannette was a tough game,” Bosnic said. “We have a lot of inexperience on our team and we had to play well to win the game so I think it should help us moving forward.”
The Greyhounds join two local teams on the girls side that also play quarterfinal games tonight, both in Class AAAA. Second-seeded Southmoreland hosts No. 7 Highlands and fifth-seeded Elizabeth Forward travels to No. 4 Beaver.
It’ll take another strong effort for Monessen (19-4), the Section 2 champion, to stretch its winning streak to 17 and move into the semifinals, according to Bosnic.
“Greensburg is a good team with a lot of size and they have kids with playoff experience,” Bosnic pointed out. “They played in the WPIAL finals last year.
“It’ll be a challenge. We’ll have to play really well and do things we always have to do to be successful to win the game. We’re going to have to be effective on defense and create a lot of turnovers. It kind of always starts and ends there for us.”
Bosnic has coached some strong teams in the past and guided Connellsville to a 20-3 record in 2011, but he’s never had a team string this many wins together.
“No, I’ve never experienced this before,” Bosnic said. “It’s a credit to our kids that they’ve been able to stay focused throughout this time. They were an inexperienced group coming in and they came together fast and really jelled. The all do whatever they need to do every night for the team to be successful. That’s what’s been fun.”
The Centurions (17-3), who finished first in Section 3, will play as the home team although the game was moved from their home court to accommodate a bigger crowd.
“We’re excited to go to Norwin,” Bosnic said. “It’s a big court. We would’ve played anywhere to be honest and be happy about it.”
GCC defeated South Side Beaver in the first round, 70-43.
Comparing scores can be tricky and that’s the case with the Centurions and the Greyhounds. GCC routed section foe Jeannette handily twice, 63-43 and 75-36. However, the Centurions were beaten soundly at home by Serra Catholic, 69-53, on Feb. 11, the same team Monessen defeated on the road, 69-55, three days later.
Monessen’s probably starting lineup includes Lorenzo Gardner, Kody Kuhns, Jaisean Blackman, Dante DeFelices and Leonaj Thomas.
Southmoreland (17-3), the Section 3 champion which received a first-round bye, enters its game against Highlands having not played in two weeks.
“We did have about 15 days off,” Lady Scotties coach Amber Cernuto said. “We tried to do some other team activities rather than just stay in the gym the whole time, team bonding activities and things like that and take a little bit of the pressure off the girls.”
Cernuto feels her team is refreshed and ready to go.
“We took some time off with the break to get healthy,” Cernuto said. “We did have some nagging injuries, nothing serious, but they needed some rest so that everybody could regroup and get ready to go.”
Cernuto sees Highlands (19-4), the second-place team out of Section 1, as a formidable foe.
“They’re a really good team,” Cernuto said. “They have three or four dominating shooters out at the 3-point line. They have a couple forwards that aren’t real big and tall but have some nice post moves and can get to the hoop. Defensively, they really put pressure on you. They’re very active and very aggressive.
“It’s going to be a battle.”
The Golden Rams beat West Mifflin in the first round, 51-33. Southmoreland owns a pair of wins over the Lady Titans, 61-32 and 53-37.
The Lady Scotties’ probable starting lineup includes Cernuto’s daughter, Olivia Cerntuo, along with Delaynie Morvosh, Elle Pawlikowsky, Gracie Spadaro and Maddie Moore.
Elizabeth Forward (18-4) faces a road game against a Beaver team that has lost just once at home this year. The Lady Bobcats (16-5), who were second in Section 2, knocked off Freeport in the first round, 46-28.
Coach Krystal Gibbs’ Lady Warriors, who finished second behind Southmoreland in Section 3, disposed of Central Valley, 73-41, in the first round. Beaver has also played Central Valley, three times, winning by 30, 34 and 14 points.
Elizabeth Forward’s top players include seniors Brooke Markland, Bailie Brinson and Haven Briggs, who each played on the Lady Warriors’ final four team as freshmen three years ago, and junior Joselyn Dawson.
