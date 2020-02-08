Monessen jumped out early en route to a 77-56 victory at Mapletown on Saturday in Section 2-A boys’ basketball action.
The playoff-bound Greyhounds (9-3, 10-12) had an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, and pushed their advantage at halftime to 42-22. Monessen outscored the Maples, 21-15, in the third for a 63-37 lead heading into the fourth. Mapletown (1-11, 1-19) had a 19-14 edge in the final period.
The Greyhounds’ Marquell Smith had a game-high 21 points, and teammate Dawayne Howell put in 17. Taylor Lowe added 10 for the visitors.
The Maples were led in scoring by Landan Stevenson, who put in 23. Matt Atwood had 12 for Mapletown.
