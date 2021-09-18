Monessen scored 34 points in the first half Friday night on its way to a 50-7 victory at Bentworth in Tri-County South Conference play.
The Greyhounds (1-0, 2-2) led 22-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Lorenzo Gardner completed 8-of-15 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Monessen. Omarion Rainey caught three passes for 125 yards. Anthony Crews ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Tri-County South Conference
Monessen 22-12-10-6 -- 50
Bentworth 0-0-7-0 -- 7
Records: Monessen (1-0, 2-2), Bentworth (0-1, 1-2).
