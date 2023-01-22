Monessen scored 46 points in the first half for a 66-35 non-section victory Saturday afternoon against visiting Beth-Center.
Lorenzo Gardner paced the Greyhounds (14-1) with a game-high 19 points. Dante DeFelices scored 12 points and Jaisean Blackman added 11.
Luke Amon led Beth-Center with 11 points.
Hempfield 59, Connellsville 51 — The Falcons dropped a non-section game to the visiting Spartans.
Hempfield (6-10) had quarter leads of 17-4, 33-16 and 43-22.
Anthony Piasecki led Connellsville (0-16) a game-high 21 points. Jayden McBride finished with 10 points.
Harry Sowers scored 20 points for the Spartans. Drew Gordon added 15.
Monessen 39, Beth-Center 37, OT — The Lady Greyhounds outscored Beth-Center in overtime, 4-2, for a non-section home victory.
Monessen (9-4) led 15-6 after the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs (4-12) tied the game at 26-26 after three quarters.
Monessen’s Sidney Campbell scored a game-high 15 points. Hailey Johnson added 10.
Callie Dorsey scored 14 points for Beth-Center. Bailey Bernot finished with 10 points.
WCCA Championship — Belle Vernon’s Luke Mastin placed fifth in the WCCA Bowling Championship.
Mastin finished with a score of 629.
Franklin Regional’s Brandon Smith won the individual title with 696. The Panthers won the team title with a 2,992 total pins.
The Yough boys placed ninth with a score of 1,905.
Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest won the girls title with a final score of 676. Kiski Area scored 2,514 to win the team title.
The Yough girls finished third with a team total of 1,941.
Allegheny County Championship — Elizabeth-Forward’s Damon Michaels won a silver medal at the county championship held at Fox Chapel.
Michaels dropped a 6-1 decision to Pine-Richland’s Anthony Ferraro in the 133-pound final.
