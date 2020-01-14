Monessen scored 54 points in the first half Tuesday night and the Greyhounds returned home from Mapletown with an 82-42 Section 2-A victory.
Dylan Bradshaw led the Greyhounds (5-1, 5-8) with a game-high 24 points. Marquell Smith finished with 16 and Taylon Lowe added 14.
Landan Stevenson scored 21 points for the Maples (0-6, 0-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.