MONESSEN — Monessen battled back in the fourth quarter and had a chance to send Friday's Section 2-A battle with first place Bishop Canevin into overtime, but the Greyhounds couldn't get the tying shot to fall in a 43-40 setback at Monessen High School.
The Crusaders improved to 9-0 in section play and 14-3 overall, while the Greyhounds fell to 6-2 in league action and 6-11 overall. Bishop Canevin has a two-game lead in the section standings with three games to go.
Monessen has a one-game advantage over Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A with four games to go. The Greyhounds are at the Gators on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"We are going to take something from this game, learn from it and get ready for a challenge against Geibel in section play," Monessen coach Dan Bosnic said. "The goal is to continue to get better and put ourselves in a position to hopefully get in the playoffs and be successful."
Monessen trailed 33-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but Bosnic's team outscored the Crusaders, 19-10, and had the ball with 4.7 seconds remaining coming out of a timeout and trailing by three. The Greyhounds didn't get off the best shot and Bishop Canevin's bench raced onto the floor to celebrate.
"It didn't wasn't the shot we wanted to take, and we didn't do a good job of executing that last play," Bosnic said. "We have struggled to score and we have to get transition baskets. We also missed some easy layups. We are really not a jump shooting team, either."
Monessen's Carleton Jones scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Marquell Smith had four of his game-high 15 points in the final period. The Greyhounds' Dawayne Howell had four of his 10 points in the fourth. Monessen's lone three-pointer came in the final eight minutes, as Dylan Bradshaw connected from behind-the-arc.
"I was proud of how the kids responded there at the end and put ourselves in a position to come back and win the game," Bosnic said. "I think that Carleton has progressively gotten better throughout the course of the season. I think we have tough kids here in general, and you see that play out throughout the course of the game where they are willing to battle, sacrifice and put themselves in a position to win a basketball game."
The Greyhounds had an 8-4 lead with 2:52 left in the first quarter after Smith threw down a one-handed slam dunk on a fastbreak. The Crusaders closed the period on a 7-0 run for an 11-8 advantage heading into the second.
Bishop Canevin outscored the home team, 13-5, in the second period for a 24-13 halftime lead. The visitors had a 9-8 edge in the third.
"I don't think we did a good job in the first half of rebounding the basketball," Bosnic said. "We didn't do a good job of sprinting back, so we gave some easy ones away. We kind of put ourselves in a whole."
The Crusaders' Dom Elliott had 14 points on five field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. He also pulled down six rebounds. Teammate Kevaughn Price added 10 points.
Howell had seven rebounds and Monessen's Ronza Ford pulled down six boards.
Both teams struggled from the foul line, as Bishop Canevin was 4 for 11 and the Greyhounds were 3 of 10.
"You have to execute from the free-throw line," Bosnic said. "We get opportunities at the foul line, and it is something we have to focus on, work on and get better at."
