MONESSEN — Monessen found itself trailing most of the second half in its non-section boys basketball clash with visiting Brownsville on Monday night.
The Greyhounds’ 14-game winning streak was in jeopardy but coach Dan Bosnic’s squad did what it had to at the end of the game to pull out a 45-43 victory to improve to 15-1.
Lorenzo Gardner scored a game-high 16 points with the last two coming at the foul line to break a 43-43 tie with 11.9 seconds left.
He was ready for the pressure situation.
“Actually, that’s not anything new to me,” Gardner said. “We do a lot of free throw shooting during practice. Since the beginning of the year Coach always said free throws are going to win the game. And that’s what it came down to.”
Dante DeFelices added 13 points for Monessen and Jaisean Blackman chipped in with nine points.
Trent Wible paced the Falcons (7-7) with 15 points. Cedric Harrison followed with 14 points and Damarion Brown contributed eight points.
After Gardner’s foul shots Brown drove and passed inside in the final seconds but Brownsville (8-6) missed two shots in close, the second by Harlan Davis who Falcons coach Rob Ramsey felt should’ve gone to the free throw line.
“I thought he got fouled,” said Ramsey, although he refused the blame the loss on the non-call. “If we make free throws like we need to we probably win the game. Honest to goodness that was a great game. I really thought both teams deserved to win.”
Bosnic actually felt perhaps Brownsville deserved it more.
“We weren’t happy with the kids at halftime in terms of our defensive effort,” Bosnic said. “We didn’t feel like we were moving. We didn’t feel like we rotated very well, rebound the basketball.
“Give Brownsville a lot of credit because Brownsville did things right the whole night. They were the aggressors. They were the better basketball team.”
The Greyhounds led 13-9 after the first quarter and were up 21-13 late in the second when the Falcons reeled off the final seven points of the half on baskets by Rylan Johnson and Harrison and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Wible to make it 21-20.
Brownsville continued what would be a 13-point run by scoring the first six points of the third quarter with baskets by Harrison and Wible and two free throws by Brown for a 26-21 advantage.
Monessen wouldn’t seize the lead again until Gardner’s late free throws. The Greyhounds pulled even three times later in the third quarter but Harrison capped his eight-point quarter by scoring with five seconds left to put Brownsville ahead 36-32.
Gardner gave Monessen some momentum heading into the fourth quarter when he banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pull his team within 36-35, drawing a huge roar from the Greyhound fans on hand.
Blackman made a free throw early in a defensive fourth quarter to tie it but baskets by Brown and Johnson put Brownsville up 40-36. Wible sank two free throws to counter a bucket by DeFelices but Gardner converted a three-point play with 3:02 left to pull the hosts within one.
Harrison made one of two from the line with 2:44 remaining to give the Falcons a two-point lead but Brownsville misfired on its final four foul shots to leave the door open for the Greyhounds.
DeFelices scored to tie it with 35 seconds left. Two Brownsville missed free throws with 14 seconds left set the stage for Gardner who drew a foul and cashed in the winning points.
“Brownsville has played good basketball all season so we knew it was going to be a tough game for us and we knew it might come down to a last-possession-type of situation,” Bosnic said. “I felt like we stole another one. We took that game at the end there.
“I think it speaks to the resiliency of our kids. Our kids never give up, they always play through. We didn’t play our best basketball but our kids have a determination about them, a grittiness about them and always do the things necessary to put ourselves in that position.”
Brownsville has lost four of its last five but Ramsey is encouraged by his team’s effort.
“I’m real proud of us,” Ramsey said. “We haven’t received the results but if we play like we’ve played the last three games — Jefferson-Morgan, Yough and today — we’ll be in the playoffs and we’ll probably win a playoff game. Our defense was really good and has been good all year.”
Ramsey did point out his team still has work to do.
“The main thing is we have to win our section games remaining,” Ramsey said. “If we don’t do that we’re not going to the playoffs. But I think if we continue playing like this we’ll be fine.”
Brownsville entered Tuesday tied for fourth-place in Section 4-AAA. Monessen is atop the Section 2-A standings.
Bosnic felt the tough battle could pay dividends in the postseason but only if his team improves the rest of the way.
“We’ve been in a lot of those throughout the course of the season so hopefully those are things that will prepare us for playing in the playoffs,” Bosnic said. “But more than anything we’ve just got to play better basketball. That’ll be the difference for us in the playoffs.”
(Westley Burchianti and Colton Burchianti contributed to this story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.