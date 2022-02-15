The Monessen boys ran their winning streak to 15 games in a row Monday night with a 69-55 non-section victory over visiting Serra Catholic.
The Greyhounds enter the WPIAL playoffs with a 17-4 record. The Eagles finish the regular season 10-9.
Monessen led throughout the game, holding quarter leads of 13-8, 36-23 and 52-36.
Lorenzo Gardner led the way for the Greyhounds with a game-high 26 points. Jaisean Blackman scored 16 and Leonaj Thomas finished 11.
Elijah Ward scored 13 and Isiah Petty added 11 for the Eagles.
Fort Cherry 72, Waynesburg Central 65 -- The visiting Rangers won a non-section game between two WPIAL playoff teams.
Fort Cherry (20-2) led 20-12, 39-32 and 53-50 at the quarter breaks.
Dawson Fowler led the Raiders (10-11) with 26 points. Chase Henkins finished with 19 and Jacob Mason added 11.
Owen Norman paced the Rangers with a game-high 32 points.
Washington 72, Albert Gallatin 58 -- The Colonials fell behind in the first quarter and were unable to rally for a non-section road victory.
The Prexies (16-2) led 20-7 after the first quarter and 34-22 at halftime. The advantage remained at 12 points entering the fourth quarter.
Nick Pegg and Mykel Belt both scored 15 points for Albert Gallatin (10-11).
Washington's Tayshawn Levy finished with a game-high 24 points. Brandon Patterson scored 18 and Davoun Fuse added 16.
Yough 57, West Mifflin 55 -- The Cougars edged the visiting Titans for a non-section victory.
Yough (13-9) led 31-23 at halftime, but West Mifflin cut the deficit to 44-42 after three quarters. The teams both scored 13 in the fourth quarter.
Terek Crosby paced the Cougars with 18 points. Austin Matthews finished with 17 and Parker Rost added 10.
Jordan Lucas-Johnson led West Mifflin (10-10) with 16 points. Mekhi Scott (15) and Shai Newby (13) also scored in double figures.
Trinity 65, Elizabeth Forward 57 -- The visiting Hillers upended the Warriors in the regular-season finale.
Trinity (5-15) led 21-12 after the first quarter and 32-26 at halftime. Elizabeth Forward cut the gap to 49-44 after three quarters.
Charlie Nigut scored 12 points for the Warriors (14-7). Isaiah Turner finished with 11.
Connor Roberts scored a game-high 20 points for the Hillers. Jacob Dunkle (16) and Dante DeRubbo (11) both scored in double digits.
Girls basketball
Frazier 37, Bentworth 32 -- The Lady Commodores will enter the WPIAL playoffs with a regular season-closing road win at Bentworth.
Frazier led 5-2, 15-13 and 23-16 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Commodores' Eliza Newcomer scored a game-high 18 points. Makenzie Aloe led Bentworth with 12 points.
Peters Twp. 62, Belle Vernon 39 -- Peters Twp. pulled away in the third quarter for a non-section win over visiting Belle Vernon.
Peters Twp. (12-10) led 26-20 at halftime and increased its lead to 45-26 after three quarters.
Tessa Rodriguez had a solid performance for the Lady Leopards (15-7) with 12 points, seven assists and three assists. Jenna Dawson added 11 points.
Peters Twp.'s Journey Thompson scored a game-high 14 points. Avana Sayles (13) and Gemma Walker (10) also finished in double figures.
Hempfield 61, Connellsville 60 -- The Lady Falcons' rally fell one-point short in a non-section loss to the visiting Lady Spartans.
Connellsville (8-14) led 15-9 after the first quarter, but Hempfield outscored the Lady Falcons in the middle two quarters, 36-26, for a 45-41 lead.
Connellsville held a 19-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Maddy Kinneer and Hillary Claycomb shared game-scoring honors for Connellsville. Neveah Hamborsky finished with 10 points, and Mallory Orndorff and Whitney Bobish both had nine points.
Brooke McCoy led Hempfield (4-16) with a game-high 23 points. Sarah Podkul finished with 18 points and Allison Cervola added 10.
Albert Gallatin 68, Canon-McMillan 59 -- Gina Michaux, Mya Glisan, Courtlyn Turner and Grayce Panos combined for 63 points to lead the Lady Colonials to a non-section road victory.
Albert Gallatin (15-4) led 22-10 after the first quarter and 39-20 at halftime. Canon-McMillan cut into the deficit with a 20-7 third quarter advantage.
The Lady Colonials' Michaux scored a game-high 23 points. Glisan finished with 16 points, Turner had 13 and Panos added 11.
Juliana Borella (18), Stellanie Loutsion (17), and Tori Wesolowski (12) were all in double figures for Canon-McMillan (5-15).
South Park 71, Ringgold 48 -- The Lady Eagles, the No. 4 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class AAA playoffs, cruised to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (6-15) with 14 points. Kasandra Holland added 10.
Nora Ozimek paced South Park (19-3) with a game-high 21 points. Maya Wertelet (17), Maddie Graham (12), and Nicole Kempton (11) were also in double digits.
Clairton 43, Mount Pleasant 34 -- The Lady Bears led from the first quarter on for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Vikings.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant (8-14) with 22 points. Iyanna Waded scored a game-high 25 points for Clairton (16-2).
Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Waynesburg Central 19 -- The Lady Centurions outscored the Lady Raiders in the second half, 24-8, for a non-section victory.
Waynesburg Central led 11-9 at halftime.
Clara Paige Miller led the Lady Raiders with eight points.
Mya Morgan scored 14 points for Greensburg C.C. Bailey Kuhns added 12.
Trinity Christian 40, Calvary Chapel Christian 28 -- The game was tied at 24 after the third quarter, but Trinity Christian pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory.
Calvary Chapel Christian's Emma Shashura shared game-scoring honors with 16 polnts.
Eilidh Edgar scored 16 points for Trinity Christian. Sasha Sansoe added 11.
Women's basketball
Penn State Shenango 67, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 47 -- Penn State Fayette trailed by 22 points after the first quarter and was unable to recover for a PSUAC road loss.
Alison Boykin led Fayette (9-9, 9-11) with a game-high 20 points. Abby Bickerton added 10.
Toni Donaldson paced Shenango (13-5, 14-7) with 17 points. Karsyn Rupert and Aneziah Fryer both scored 14.
Waynesburg 79, Thiel 58 -- The Yellow Jackets scored 20 or more points in three quarters for a Presidents' Athletic Conference home victory.
Waynesburg (5-11, 5-17) led 20-10, 41-26 and 59-41 at the quarter breaks.
Brooke Fuller led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 18 points. Marley Wolf scored 16 points, Avery Robinson finished with 13 and Madisen Dayton added 11.
Lexy Wagner and Rebecca Litz shared scoring honors for Thiel (2-11, 4-15) with 12 points apiece. Destiny Johnson added 11.
California (Pa.) 61, Pitt-Johnstown 40 -- The Vulcans held the home team to just 14 points in the first half for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California improves to 12-4 in the PSAC West and 17-4 overall. The Mountain Cats slip to 9-10 in the conference and 11-14 overall.
Dejah Terrell had another solid performance for the Vulcans with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Shauna Harrison scored 13 points.
Olivia Fasick scored 11 points for Pitt-Johnstown.
Men's basketball
Penn State Shenango 102, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 90, OT -- Penn State Fayette had five players in double figures, but was unable to pull out a PSUAC road victory.
Fayette (5-13, 9-19) led 40-39 at halftime. Penn State Shenango outscored the visitors in overtime, 15-3.
Maurice Freeman paced Penn State Fayette with 20 points. Will Hagwood finished with 17 points. Tavian Mozie scored 14, and Dominic Boring and Gavin Postlethwait both added 12 points.
D'Montez Owens (28) and Jashun Cobb (23) both scored over 20 points for Shenango (6-12, 10-14).
Thiel 55, Waynesburg 50, OT -- The Yellow Jackets forced overtime, but the visiting Tomcats controlled overtime for a PAC victory.
Thiel (5-10, 6-15) carried the overtime period, 11-6. Waynesburg (8-8, 12-11) led 26-23 at halftime.
Waynesburg's Matt Popeck scored a game-high 22 points.
Daquan Simmons (16), Ahmad Tejumola (12), and Rayshod Hooper (10) were in double digits for Thiel.
California (Pa.) 83, Pitt-Johnstown 63 -- The Vulcans pulled away in the second half for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California improves to 12-5 in the conference and 17-6 overall. The Mountain Cats are 15-4 in the PSAC West and 19-6 overall.
The Vulcans led 42-36 at halftime. The visitors carried the play in the final 20 minutes, 41-27.
California's Brent Pegram poured in a game-high 32 points. Preston Boswell (16), Zyan Collins (12), Philip Alston (11), and Keith Palek III (10) were all in double figures.
John Paul Kromka and Joe Batt both scored 11 points for Pitt-Johnstown. Andy Zuchelli added 10.
Hockey
Elizabeth Forward 11, Central Valley 2 -- The Warriors skated past the visiting Raiders for a PIHL D2 Division victory at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 8-6-0-2-0. Central Valley slides to 0-16-0-0-0.
The Warriors' Matthew Karpuszka scored a hat trick. Zach Motil and Chase Glunt both netted two goals. Ben Ruskay, Joey Wach, Bobby Boord Jr., and Doug Hoffman all scored one goal.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers made 36 saves.
