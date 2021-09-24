Monessen remained undefeated in the Tri-County South Conference with a 26-0 victory Friday night over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.

The Greyhounds improve to 2-0 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Rockets go to 1-1 in the conference and 1-4 overall.

Daevon Burke scored on runs of 19 and 4 yards for Monessen. Lorenzo Gardner plowed into the end zone from a yard out and Dayton Carson had a 10-yard touchdown run.

Tri-County South Conference

Jefferson-Morgan 0-0-0-0 -- 0

Monessen         6-14-6-0 -- 26

First Quarter

Mon: Lorenzo Gardner 1 run (run failed)

Second Quarter

Mon: Daevon Burke 19 run (pass failed)

Mon: Daevon Burke 4 run (Lorenzo Gardner run)

Third Quarter

Mon: Dayton Carson 10 run (run failed)

Records: Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 1-4), Monessen (2-0, 3-2)

