Monessen remained undefeated in the Tri-County South Conference with a 26-0 victory Friday night over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
The Greyhounds improve to 2-0 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Rockets go to 1-1 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Daevon Burke scored on runs of 19 and 4 yards for Monessen. Lorenzo Gardner plowed into the end zone from a yard out and Dayton Carson had a 10-yard touchdown run.
Tri-County South Conference
Jefferson-Morgan 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Monessen 6-14-6-0 -- 26
First Quarter
Mon: Lorenzo Gardner 1 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Mon: Daevon Burke 19 run (pass failed)
Mon: Daevon Burke 4 run (Lorenzo Gardner run)
Third Quarter
Mon: Dayton Carson 10 run (run failed)
Records: Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 1-4), Monessen (2-0, 3-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.