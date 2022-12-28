Monessen grabbed the early lead and stayed in control the rest of the way in defeating visiting Propel Braddock Hills, 60-49, in boys basketball action at the Devin Miller Christmas Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Monessen grabbed the early lead and stayed in control the rest of the way in defeating visiting Propel Braddock Hills, 60-49, in boys basketball action at the Devin Miller Christmas Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Davontae scored a game-high 17 points for coach Dan Bosnic’s Greyhounds, who improved to 6-1. Lorenzo Gardner added 11 points.
Monessen built a 17-8 advantage in the first quarter and led 26-22 at halftime and 41-31 after three.
Giontae Clemmons and Kato Hill scored 12 points apiece for the Lions (4-5) who also got 11 points from Benjamin Mathew.
Girls basketball
Charleroi 61, Preston (W.Va.) 51 — McKenna Deunger tossed in a game-high 20 points to help the Lady Cougars fend off Preston at the Christmas at the Corral Tournament hosted by Laurel Highlands.
Charleroi held a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Knights (2-5) pulled within 28-23 by halftime but the Lady Cougars (3-2) used a 17-7 advantage in the third quarter to build a comfortable 45-30 lead and held on from there.
Ella Sypolt and Camryn Musser each contributed 13 points for Charleroi.
Kendra Nazelrod led Preston with 18 points and Ella White added 15 points.
Propel Montour 45, Bentworth 32 — Janai Green scored 25 points as Propel Montour defeated Bentworth at the Bentworth Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Legends (2-7) led 7-6, 18-9 and 31-23 at the quarter breaks before pulling away with a 14-9 edge in the fourth.
Grace Skerbetz scored 11 points for the Lady Bearcats (3-7) and was named to the all-tournament team.
