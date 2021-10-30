Monessen scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 14-6 victory at Avella in Tri-County South Conference action.
The Greyhounds finish 3-4 in the conference and 4-6 overall. The Eagles close at 1-5 and 1-8.
Daevon Burke scored on a 4-yard run for the game-winning touchdown. Daniel Dozer opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run and added the two-point conversion.
Tri-County South Conference
Monessen 0-8-0-6 -- 14
Avella 0-6-0-0 -- 6
Second Quarter
Mon: Daniel Dozier 3 run (Daniel Dozier run)
A: Noah Markle 18 pass from K.J. Rush (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Mon: Daevon Burke 4 run (run failed)
Records: Monessen (3-4, 4-6), Avella (1-5, 1-8).
