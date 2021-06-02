NORTH HUNTINGDON — The last game Ligonier Valley’s Madison Griffin pitched, the right-hander tossed a no-hitter but the Lady Rams lost to Shenango, 3-0, on an errant throw in the semifinals.
Griffin allowed two hits in Tuesday’s WPIAL Class AA softball consolation final and the Lady Griffins’ offense plated four runs for a 4-0 victory over Frazier at Norwin High School.
The Lady Commodores (16-5) advance to the PIAA playoffs as the fourth team out of the WPIAL and will play the District 7 (WPIAL) champion on Monday. Frazier will play either Laurel, who it lost to in the semifinals, or Shenango.
Ligonier Valley (19-2) will play the District 10 champion.
Ligonier Valley pieced together a run in the bottom of the first inning. Bella Vargulish had the RBI single.
The Lady Rams scored twice in the top of the third inning on RBI singles by Vargulish and Jordan Hofeicker. But, strong relay throws led to the third out at third base to end the inning.
“I knew when they got a couple of run, we were in trouble,” said Frazier coach Don Hartman. “(The no-hitter in the previous game) got in the back of our minds.”
Ligonier Valley scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Frazier turned a fly out to the outfield into an inning-ending double play.
Griffin ran her hitless innings streak to 10-plus innings after she retired the first 11 batters of the game. She struck out 10 in the run, with Jensyn Hartman retired on a bunt to start the game and on a comebacker to open the top of the fourth inning.
“That’s what I think that’s what teams have been doing against this young lady all year,” complimented Don Hartman. “The game plan was not to swing at the high pitches, but the girls said the sping was tough.
“Their hitters were trying to get the ball in play. They laid down some great bunts. It was classic small ball.”
Victoria Washinski broke up Griffin’s perfect game when she walked with two outs in the fourth inning. Washinski had second base stolen, but overslid the bag and was tagged out by shortstop Haley Boyd before she could scramble back to the game.
The Lady Commodores’ Rylee Evans broke up the no-hitter with a clean double to start the fifth inning. However, the first baseman stayed there with Griffin recording two strikeouts and a short fly out to right field.
Frazier threatened in the sixth inning when Skylar Hone walked with one out and hustled to third after third baseman Hofeiker threw out Hartman on a sharp ground ball.
Madison Bednar grounded out to second base to end the inning.
Washinski’s hustle led to an infield single to open the seventh inning. She stole second base and moved to third base on a ground out.
But, Griffin was up to the task once again with a strikeout to preserve the victory.
Griffin struck out 13, including eight in a row at one stretch.
Frazier’s Nicole Palmer struck out five and walked one.
“Nicole pitched a great game,” praised Don Hartman.
Hartman said the Lady Commodores will get back to work and use the experience of the consolation game in preparation for next week’s state playoff game.
“I’m happy about this game. I like this new system (for consolation games). We’ll sit back and see who wins tomorrow,” added Hartman.
Elizabeth Forward 4, West Mifflin 3 — A nifty running catch in right-center field preserved the Lady Warriors’ victory in the WPIAL Class AAAA consolation final and secured a berth into the PIAA playoffs.
The Lady Warriors (17-3) came out hitting, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They added the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Titans (16-6) scored single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings, and had the tying run on second base in the top of the seventh inning.
Mackenzie Kearns, Anna Resnik and Brooke Markland all drove in a run for Elizabeth Forward. Resnik finished with two singles.
Winning pitcher Kaily Larcinese struck out five and walked three.
Abigail Farmer hit a solo home run for the Lady Titans.
