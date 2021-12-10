Laurel Highlands' girls basketball team took a step in the right direction last season when if followed a winless year wrecked by injuries and transfers with a 4-15 record.
Fourth-year coach Rebecca Capozza is looking for more improvement again this season, although the Fillies don't sport a huge roster.
"Last year we only had seven girls and this year we're in the same boat," Capozza said. "We only have eight.
"I feel like a lot of people are in the same situation with numbers. That's our biggest weakness. We just don't have any depth."
Laurel Highlands does have two talented returning starters in Aareanna Griffith and Essence Davis.
"Aareanna is a senior leader on and off the floor," Capozza said. "This is her fourth year with me so she knows what's going on. She was one of our top scorers last year after missing the year before that with an injury. She's a guard who can handle the ball and help us bring it up the floor.
"Essence Davis is a junior. She is a good post player but she can also step out and drive and has a good outside shot."
Coming back at the point guard position is junior Alessandra Peccon.
"Alessandra keeps our tempo and keeps us reeled in," Capozza said.
"I also have one new senior, Laura Lynn, and another returning senior, Mia Richardson, who came off the bench for us last season. Our only sophomore is Ramona, who is a first-year player."
Two underclassmen fill out LH's roster.
"I have two new freshmen coming up, Ayrianna Sumpter and Righteous Richardson," Capozza said. "Ayrianna plays in the post but can also help us a lot with her shooting and driving."
The Fillies are again in Section 3-AAAAA along with Fayette County rivals Uniontown, Albert Gallatin and Connellsville. The section also includes juggernaut Trinity, Thomas Jefferson and Ringgold.
"We're in a pretty good section," said Capozza, whose assistant coaches are John Robinson and Taylor Mathers. "We're looking to improve and just do the best we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.