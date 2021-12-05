In Connellsville High School’s rich wrestling history Kevin Saniga holds a special spot. He was the program’s first PIAA state champion in 1991.
“It was exciting being the first,” Saniga recalled. “It’s nice to see the numbers that we’ve had since and I think we are going to see a lot more in the very near future.”
The late Tom Dolde started the Connellsville wrestling program when Connellsville and Dunbar merged in 1966. Dolde built the wrestling program from scratch. He had a plan and built up a feeder system for the wrestling program. A great wrestling program grew from the seeds Dolde planted.
“I started wrestling when I was five years old,” Saniga stated. “We had a great youth program back then, as they do today. And that’s where it all started. The program seemed to take off. Once it started going it just continued for many years.”
Saniga was a big part of Connellsville wrestling history. He was a three-time WPIAL Champion and two-time Powerade Champ. He compiled a record of 136-13-2, He was a four-time state qualifier,
“I had some great workout partners through the years,” Saniga said. “The youth program all the way through I had Chad Jesko and Troy Rosenberry, they pushed me probably more than anybody in my early years of high school. You have great workout partners and you just feed off each other.”
Saniga had a great relationship with coach Dolde.
“He pushed us, he pushed us in the weight room and he pushed us when we went up and ran at the top of the pool in the bleachers,” Saniga said. “He constantly was always there pushing us and that was his main thing. He knew how to talk to you and he knew how to get you mentally focused. He was one of a kind.”
Saniga finishing first in the state in 1991 at 103 pounds going 35-1 and winning in the PIAA finals over Brian Kapusta, 8-2, avenging his loss to him earlier in the season,
“The WPIAL team title my junior year in 1992 sticks out,” Saniga recalled. “My sophomore year against Kapusta of Greensburg Salem was always a battle back and forth, we battled many times. My sophomore year he beat me in the section finals and I beat him in the WPIAL finals and the PIAA finals.”
As a junior, Saniga went 35-4-2 and finished fifth in the state.
“Kapusta wound up winning the PIAA championship that year,” Saniga said. “I won the WPIAL and then lost at the PIAA tournament in the semifinals to Thornburg of McGuffey. I was at 103 pounds as a freshman and sophomore, 112 as a junior and 119 as a senior.”
As a senior Saniga was a sparkling 41-0, defeating Whitehall’s Whitey Chlebove, 4-2, in the finals.
Saniga represented Team Pennsylvania in the Dapper Dan wrestling classic. After his senior year in high school he won the National High School Wrestling Championship at 119. During his younger days, Saniga won a USA Cadet National Freestyle Championship in 1990 and won four Junior Olympic State Titles (1985 to 1988).
“I loved freestyle wrestling my whole life,” Saniga said. “I also wrestled in Budapest, Hungary in Cadet Worlds in 1990. I really enjoyed the Dapper Dan in 1993. It was a great event, it was exciting.”
When Saniga graduated from Connellsville in 1993 he continued his wrestling career at Edinboro University.
“I ended up signing early at Edinboro,” Saniga explained. “I ended up signing in November before the start of my senior year. Edinboro was recruiting me and Bruce Baumgartner, who was the coach at Edinboro at the time. I remember him coming down and talking in my living room and talking wrestling and it made me feel good.”
Saniga had an outstanding career with The Fighting Scots, compiling a career record of 113-38 which is No. 18 all time at Edinboro. He finished second in the Eastern Wrestling League in 1998 at 126 pounds, losing to eventual NCAA Champion Sheldon Thomas from Clarion.
“The EWL was great,” Saniga said. “My weight was always stacked, Sheldon Thomas was there for three years and he was a national champ a couple of times.”
Saniga qualified for the Olympic Trials in 1996 at 58 KG, losing to Iowa’s Terry Brands, 11-3.
“That was probably one of my highlights in wrestling,” Saniga offered. “I always loved freestyle, I was still kind of young at the time, but I qualified in 1996 and I won the first match and ended up having to wrestle Brands from Iowa and he was a world champ, but he lost in the finals and was upset by Kendall Cross who won the Olympic Gold Medal. I had probably two of the toughest guys in the world in my weight class. But competition is what pushes you and that’s what makes you better.”
Saniga felt going to Edinboro turned out to be the right move.
“Yes, it was very good,” he said. “It was one of the best schools around and it built it’s program over the years even after I was done.”
After graduating from Edinboro, Saniga was a grad assistant at Ohio University. In 1999 he was still competing at a high level, getting the 8th seed at the US National Championships. After his wrestling days, he then became an assistant coach at West Allegheny High School from 2000 to 2005.
In 2007 Saniga was inducted into the Southwestern Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“It was a great honor,” Saniga said. “It was exciting. There’s a lot of big names in that Hall of Fame.”
Saniga still does some coaching.
“I’ve been coaching the last five years in the youth program at Chartiers-Houston,” Saniga said.
Saniga, 47, currently works as a safety specialist at UPMC Children’s Hospital and lives in Canonsburg with his wife Shannon and daughter Sadie.
He is very excited about the future of Connellsville wrestling.
“I think we are going to see some great things in the very near future,” Saniga stated. “I’m excited about the future of the program with the youth programs they have and the junior high programs are top notch and with Bill Swink coming in with his accomplishments and his coaching career.
“I just see Connellsville having another string of state champions in the very near future. It’s a very exciting time for Connellsville wrestling.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
