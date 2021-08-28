CONNELLSVILLE -- Connellsville turnovers in the first half transformed into four Laurel Highlands touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated the Falcons for the first time ever, 44-14, Friday night at Connellsville Stadium.
"That was our goal, to get that first win against Connellsville and start the season on the right foot," said Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar. "A huge part of football is the team that makes the least mistakes, wins. We weren't perfect tonight, but we made fewer mistakes than the other team."
"Four turnovers in the first half. A lot of that is the team is just not used to winning," said Connellsville's first-year coach Dave Maczko.
The Falcons turned the ball over in their first three possessions of the game.
The first was a fumble at their own 34-yard line just two minutes into the game. The Mustangs needed just six plays to reach the end zone, with the drive capped when Keondre DeShields went high over a shorter Connellsville defensive back for an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rodney Gallagher.
Gallagher played a major role in the second touchdown about two minutes later. He intercepted an Anthony Piasecki pass at the LH 45-yard line. Then, on the second play of the drive, Gallagher broke through the left side of the line and sprinted 50 yards to the end zone.
The point after was blocked to give the Mustangs a 13-0 lead at 5:39 of the first quarter.
Laurel Highlands got a break for its third forced turnover. Piasecki completed a pass to Jace Ross over the 50-yard line, whose knee touched the ground as he controlled the ball. He also appeared to be touched by a Laurel Highlands defender.
However, the play was not blown dead and the ball was then punched free with the Mustangs covering the loose ball.
Eric Allen did most of the work with a 34-yard run to the Connellsville 1-yard line. Laurel Highlands quickly set up and Gallagher plunged into the end zone for a 20-0 lead at 4:16 of the first quarter.
The Mustangs forced a punt late in the first quarter and the drive cumulated with a 28-yard field goal by Harry Radcliffe at 10:21 of the second quarter. Allen had a 33-yard run to push the ball into Connellsville territory.
Laurel Highlands had one turnover in the game with a fumble midway through the second quarter, and Connellsville seemed poised to take advantage after receiving a break on a defended pass.
A pass to Ross ricocheted into the alert hands of Capone Mickens for an 18-yard gain. However, the Falcons weren't as fortunate four plays later when Gallagher gathered in his second interception of the game.
C.J. Soltis, who subbed in for Gallagher, capped the six play drive with a three-yard run into the end zone with 33 seconds remaining in the first half for a 30-0 lead.
The Mustangs invoked the mercy rule on Gallagher's second touchdown pass to DeShields. The 11-yard scoring pass gave the visitors a 37-0 lead at 7:13 of the third quarter.
Gallagher finished with over 200 yards of combined offense and four touchdowns. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.
"Rodney did a great job," praised Kolesar. "He played really well at quarterback and really well on defense.
"He's a good leader. He's starting to have fun."
Connellsville finally cracked the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter after starting within its 10-yard line.
A holding call pushed the Falcons to the 9-yard line, but Jason McBride broke free for a 38-yard run. Two plays later, Piasecki connected with Gabe Ruggieri for a 45-yard completion.
Zak David capped the six play drive with a three-yard run. Ben Zavatchan tacked on the extra point for a 37-7 game with 3:52 remaining.
Connellsville attempted an onside kick, but Leland Layhue caught the bouncing ball and sprinted through the defense to the 5-yard line. Tristan Baker needed just one play to carry the ball the final five yards for a 44-7 lead with 3:21 left.
The Falcons had one final scoring drive, capped when Greydan Gillot found Austin Elstner open and Elstner did the rest for a 47-yard touchdown reception. Zavatchan's point after was true for a 44-14 final score.
Kolesar was pleased with his squad's performance, but isn't looking for them to rest on the laurels after one game.
"The kids played really hard. They did everything they were coached to do," said Kolesar. "The kids did their job. They made sure thay played assignment football.
"We have to continue to work. We're not perfect yet. We showed some good signs tonight.
"It's a long season. It's great to enjoy the first win, but have to get back to work tomorrow."
Although the Falcons turned the ball over four times, lost a couple of lineman early and were, at times, tentative on defense, Maczko felt he saw positives in his young squad.
"We were moving the ball (before the turnovers)," said Maczko. "We lose a four-year starting tackle in the first quarter and another offensive lineman, two captains. That hurts.
"Anthony showed some poise. He made mistakes, of course, which we are going to expect. He showed improvement. That is something we can build on."
As for the defense, Maczko said, "It was just too much of watching instead of us attacking. We're still inexperienced. We were there to make the plays, but the teams are feeling it."
Laurel Highlands is on the road against Southmoreland next because the Mustangs' new field isn't ready yet. The Falcons travel to Offutt Field to play Greensburg Salem.
